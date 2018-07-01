Weekly global wrap: Markets end lower on strong dollar, higher crude prices; DAX down over 2%

The Indian indices traded volatile during the week as rising crude, depreciating rupee and weak global market put pressure on the market but Nifty able to end above crucial level of 10,700 on the back of last day surge.

For the week, Nifty shed 107 points (down 1 percent) at 10,714.3 and Sensex was down 266.12 points (0.74 percent) at 35,423.48.

Global stock markets also remain under pressure on the back higher crude prices, strong dollar, trade worries and rising US interest rates.

The recent rally in the crude oil prices is more sentiment-driven and not based on actual demand and supply. Venezuela’s crude oil production is declining in recent months. There is also an uncertainty regarding production from Canada and Libya.

Across the US markets, Nasdaq Composite shed 2.3 percent, Dow lost 1.26 percent, the S&P 500 fell 1.33 percent during the week. For the quarter, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all posted gains. The Dow edged up 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 rose 2.94 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 6.33 percent.

Among Asian markets, Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, Hang Seng lost over 1 percent, while among European markets, DAX shed more than 2 percent.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 2.0 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous estimate of 2.2 percent growth.

US jobless claims rose to 227,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 218,000.

US pending home sales index fell by 0.5 percent to 105.9 in May after slumping by 1.3 percent to 106.4 in April.

Japan's Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 0.5 percent increase in April. It was the first decline in four months.

China's Industrial profits surged 21.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 21.9 percent increase in April. In the first five months of this year, industrial profits advanced 16.5 percent annually compared with a 15.0 percent rise in the first four months.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies