'Weekly expiry will give environment for Nifty to try and overpower 12,300'

Hammer lifts sentiments

While the first day of the week, February 17, had seen FIIs accumulating index future longs, Tuesday saw massive FIIs changing track and building massive negative bets, while cutting positions in index future longs. The late surge towards close resulted in a Hammer formation in Nifty's daily chart.

A Hammer is a candlestick pattern which has a long shadow and a small body, with little or no wick. Hammer is a sign that bulls finally had the upper hand after a day-long tussle, and is usually taken as a bullish reversal sign if the prior trend has been negative. Yet another important point is that on both Monday and Tuesday, Nifty was content to welcome the support from 60 EMA near 12,040 and then 100 EMA near 11,935. It is a sign that bulls have been waiting on the sidelines to have chosen to step in at such short intervals at such support. This is a positive sign.

Hammer in weekly too

The picture that has been painted on the weekly charts by the developments at a daily level adds to the positive outlook. So if we look at the last three weeks, we have a bull candle that defied a Bollinger band lower penetration, followed by a Doji, and now a Hammer formed in the first three days of the week so far. Doji signals indecision but the hammer suggests that the uptrend as signified by the bull candle on the first week can continue.

Option traders agree

Tuesday had seen a reluctance to shift bias to positive, with some Call shorts being covered, but Put buyers were seen continuing their long addition. Wednesday saw a clearer shift to the positive side, but OTM Calls look like they require more convincing, that limits our upside expectations for the time being. This is why all eyes would be on the 12,300 strike which had so far seen a reluctance in shedding negative bets.

There may be a wait

With Friday being a holiday, Thursday’s weekly expiry will give the environment for Nifty to try and overpower 12,300. But, with only a week for monthly contracts to expire, and with key 12,500 also nearby, the favoured view is that we may not get enough traction in the next few days. To this end, the achievement of 12,300 is all we may hope for now, and traders are more likely to wait for the March series to stage the next leg of uptrend.

