Weekly dossier: Shankar Sharma, Nilesh Shah and 8 others on market trends, economy

The week gone by saw market benchmarks rising and correcting in tandem.

There was caution in the market about the souring Indo-China relation, surging COVID-19 cases and disappointing news flow on the front of vaccine development.

Eventually, optimism prevailed over caution and equity benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty wound up the week with gains of over a percent for each.

The market is expected to react to the global cues in days to come while at the domestic front, geopolitical issues and the COVID scenario will be in focus.

Some experts suggest investors should be prepared for a minor correction or a side-ways market.

What should investors and traders do and what are the emerging trends? Top market voices share their views on the economy and the market:

Shankar Sharma, Vice Chairman and Joint MD, First Global

Investors enter equity markets to make money, but is India the only market where you can create wealth?

Times have changed and investors should now look for global exposure to minimise risk and generate wealth.

Indian investors by choosing to remain invested in India, have been basically made fools of because for the 10 years Indian markets have given zero return in dollar terms.

This is the result of having a 'frog in the well' syndrome. When we have been told by all fund managers and advisors that, India is the well, you are the frog and this is where you are supposed to live for the rest of your life from an investing perspective.

India is our backyard. We have done this for such a long time. So under one roof, when somebody gives you global and India exposure, you are really well-positioned. I'd always tell people, don't think only India. We need to be in every place where money can be made.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC (to CNBC-TV18)

Undoubtedly, compared to the March 2020 level where valuations were very cheap and fear was written all over the face of the market, we have moved to fair value valuation – the higher end of fair value, if I dare say and hence allocation to equity, should moderate to neutral level over overweight in the month of March.

Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-Head, Institutional Equities, Kotak Securities (to CNBC-TV18)

Nifty is trading at about 19 times FY22 earnings. There is a lethal combination of an ongoing sell-off in the technology stocks in the US and in the local market, you have got retail positioning which seems that extended valuations are not cheap.

The India-China geopolitical situation poses a high risk and the virus situation continues to worsen. More importantly, the pace of the underlying economic recovery in India seems to be slowing down.

Jinesh Gopani, Head-Equities at Axis AMC (to CNBC-TV18)

Financial stocks are clear indicators of how the economy will do over a period of time. They are the backbone of the economy.

If the economy bounces back by Q3 or Q4, then next year could be good for financials. You have to be very careful in each and every sector because still, you are in the unknown.

We still don’t know what will happen to the pandemic, whether we will come out in the next 1 or 2 months in terms of flattening the curve or declining curve, do we have the vaccine as fast as possible.

So, it will all boil down to how this health crisis further goes and whether the economy bounces back smartly or whether it tapers down or we have a stimulus, etc.

Financials being part of the economy, it will underperform till the time economy shows real recovery.

Laurence Balanco of CLSA (to CNBC-TV18)

Nifty could test the lower end of the range of 10,500-10,700 and may find support at that level.

But there is a downside risk in the very near-term. The base case would be that we probably end the year in a range between 10,500 and 12,200.

It’s more of a trading range environment rather than a clear trending environment for the Nifty into year-end.

Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD and CEO of Axis AMC (to CNBC-TV18)

Expect a correction in the market that would be technical and not driven by fear.

This will be more technical in nature and probably should be used for investment or use the bounce to get in. There is still a lot of money waiting on the side-lines.

We are looking for recovery which is more sustainable beyond FY21-22 and this gets to grow long term.

There are large segments of the economy whether it is discretionary consumption, staples, IT, healthcare, financials, or personal mobility.

I think all those are long term stories in India and they will continue to do well. I think most of the recovery in the stock markets will also happen in those spaces.

Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Capital Securities (to CNBC-TV18)

NBFCs are facing a problem on the assets side. There can be some stress in the near-term.

Some of these large NBFCs are in a better position to absorb these losses because of their inherent operating profitability across the capital level but you will see stress even emanating in the NBFC portfolio.

Kevin C Smith, CFA-Founder, CEO & CIO of Crescat Capital (to CNBC-TV18)

We certainly think this is the beginning of the downturn and not just a technical correction. Recently, VIX was really over-weighted for a market that was also going up especially the big tech stocks in the NASDAQ and NASDAQ 100.

It is the tech stocks that were really getting pretty frothy. The market is truly record overvalued in the US, higher than the tech bubble.

Valuations are higher than in 1929 and so we think it is the beginning of something.

Vinit Sambre, head of equities, DSP Investment Managers (to CNBC-TV18)

The markets have moved slightly ahead of the fundamentals while we don’t see the recovery happening linearly.

There could be some instances of issues around the spread of COVID. Overall, considering the fact that the fundamentals are yet to shape up much better, I would say the valuations have run ahead of it and there has to be some consolidation.

There needs to be some healthy correction in the near-term but the longer-term picture still remains good to us.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities

A stimulus is needed for the economy, but the ability of the government to provide it considering the fiscal situation will be a challenge.

Indirect tax collections are trending below the baseline and direct tax collections could have been significantly impacted. Interest rates continue to remain low which is positive but a solid fiscal stimulus package seems unlikely.

The government could look at some key sectors like two-wheelers, SMEs and MSMEs and provide a package for these sectors. However, a broad-based package across sectors seems unlikely at this juncture.

It is difficult to say that the worst is over because COVID-19 cases continue to rise and as more people socialise, the cases will rise and so the pressure on the medical facilities.

There is also tremendous fatigue of lockdown and many areas we see caution has been thrown to winds. So, the challenges of the COVID pandemic are far from over.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.