Weekly Dossier | Saurabh Mukherjea, Ashwini Agarwal & others on market trends, investment strategy

Growth-oriented and market-friendly Union Budget 2021 kept bulls happy during the week. The Sensex and Nifty ended in the green for five consecutive sessions, rising almost 10 percent for the week.

The long-term outlook for the market is positive, however, occasional profit-booking cannot be ruled out. Well-known experts have shared their thoughts on markets, areas of opportunities and sectors. Here are some of them:

Saurabh Mukherjea, Marcellus Investment Managers (to CNBC-TV18)

Investing in low-risk assets does not help in beating inflation. One can take the help of qualified investment advisers registered with SEBI.

Low-cost index funds are worth considering for equity investments.

Get professional advice before investing in debt instruments with returns of more than 7 percent.

Life expectancy is reaching 85. Many of us will likely work until our 60s. Saving at least 30 percent of income is essential.

Ashwini Agarwal of Ashmore Investment Management (to CNBC-TV18)

Very positive sentiment has come through this week, especially after a softish previous week, both on a global basis and in India.

People were nervous ahead of the Budget. What we have seen is a big rotation into banks and domestic cyclicals.

Wherever the positioning is slightly weak and earnings prospects are improving, there is a lot of room for upside and financials is one place where I think post the Budget, people are feeling quite positive.

Rohit Srivastava, Indiacharts.com (to CNBC-TV18)

Participation has become very broad-based, so if I just have to name sectors I have always liked is metals but banks have also done well, they continue to do well. Pharma has slowed down a bit but I still think it has a long way to go so it is good defensive to keep having.

Continue to look at the auto sector, which has been doing well. Capital goods would be a new one to again add up.

So it is almost pretty much broad-based, you can simply take what you like. You would want to then determine out of everything that is going up, what is going to go up more or less and slowly but clearly, everybody is seeing the same moving back to the core economy and cyclicals versus the FMCG, pharma, which we thought were overbought.

Sandeep Bhatia, India Head at Macquarie (to CNBC-TV18)

After a long time, the animal spirits in the economy are taking in. Confidence needs to remain high for the next 12-18 months to see CAPEX come through and the best way to gain confidence is to have no tax increases and tax policy stability.

In the near term, I would expect a market correction. We cannot expect these kinds of valuation to sustain until we see a clarity on next year’s earnings, so I expect the markets to be sideways in the near term.

This is something which is a good opportunity to get into stocks in the financial sector. I would continue to look at stocks in the private sector banks space such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and so on. Even public sector banks like SBI will have a great run in the next year.

Jinesh Gopani, Head of Equities, Axis AMC (to CNBC-TV18)

Other than financials, anything related to infrastructure or proxies to infra would be the second-best way to play. So, cyclicals in the form of cement, steel sector or capital goods would be the theme.

Even technology as a sector from a portfolio diversification perspective is very important. So, financials, infrastructure and infra-related proxies and technology are good plays for next year.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.