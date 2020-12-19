Weekly Dossier: Sanjay Mookim, Keki Mistry, Neelkanth Mishra and others on opportunities, macroeconomic trends

Markets have witnessed a lot in 2020. From sharp falls to astonishing gains, there have been a lot of developments that kept investors on the edge.

As the year 2020 draws to a close, it is time to understand the emerging trends of the market and the economy. Top voices shed the pearls of wisdom on areas of opportunity, macroeconomic trends. Take a look:

Sanjay Mookim, JPMorgan (to CNBC-TV18)

The consensus is supper bullish, not just bullish. The consensus believes the dollar may depreciate through 2021, leading to flows into EMs.

Private sector financials is the sector to watch out for in 2021. Private banks will continue to gain market share from PSU banks. We are sticking with the top 10 large-caps.

Robert Subbaraman, Nomura (to CNBC-TV18)

We expect a sharp drive down in the US dollar in the first half of the year 2021. We forecast a very strong recovery in India next year with GDP growth seen rebounding to 10 percent.

Vaccine rollout will be a pivotal point. We expect a surge in inflation in 2022.

Saurabh Kumar, JPMorgan (to CNBC-TV18)

Most banks are well-capitalised with CET-1 ratio at 15 percent. Capital shortfalls in PSU banks are not high.

Banks and NBFCs are neither short of capital nor funding. Asset quality problems in the banking sector have been taken care of.

Larger banks have done relatively well when compared to other banks and NBFCs. Don't expect loan growth to pick up substantially for NBFCs.

Stock prices are more liquidity driven at this point. See the potential for NIM surprise for banks.

Neelkanth Mishra, Credit Suisse (to CNBC-TV18)

Indian economy is bouncing back as restrictions have come off. Lockdown will have a small impact on people's ability to spend.

We foresee at least a 3 percent upgrade to consensus GDP estimates by FY22. The higher end of income earners has come out stronger from the pandemic. Lower-income groups have curtailed discretionary consumption.

Keki Mistry, HDFC

India is underpenetrated in terms of financial services. The next 1-2 decades will see strong growth as penetration increases.

Interest rates have bottomed out; don't see further cuts in interest rates.

Structural demand for housing remains high. Houses are more affordable in 2020 against 2004. Income levels have gone up, but housing prices have not increased much.

Anil Sarin, CIO – Centrum PMS

Markets have had a great year so far. We expect a global economic revival post COVID, which will be reflected in stronger corporate earnings. This is positive for global equity markets.

Added to that is the negligible (sometimes negative) yield in the bond markets, which makes investors willing to pay higher for even modestly higher growth.

FII interest in Indian markets is impossible to predict. However, there is rising interest in all Emerging Markets (EMs), commodity prices are firming up, and the US Dollar index is weakening.

All these developments are supportive of greater outbound investments by investors in developed markets (like the USA, Europe, etc.).

India should attract its fair share, depending upon its corporate earnings and policy decisions that support FII and FDI investments.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.