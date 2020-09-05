Weekly dossier: Randy Watts, Sanjay Mookim and others on market trends, economy

Weak global cues, geopolitical tensions, muted macroeconomic data and loan restructuring weighing on the banking space are some of the factors that led to a near 3 percent drop in benchmark indices for the week ended September 4.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended the week 2.8 percent lower while the Nifty50 was down by 2.7 percent. Broader markets fell in-line as the S&P BSE smallcap index declined 2.6 percent while the S&P BSE midcap index was down 2.7 percent.

What should investors and traders do and what are the emerging trends? Top market voices share their views on the economy and the market:

Randy Watts, Chief Investment Officer at O'Neil Global Advisors (to CNBC-TV18)

The Indian economy, over the long-term, has got a lot of growth potential.

One of the things that the Indian investor should think about is while some of the growth stocks are big, they don’t have the share of the market that typical growth stocks might have in a more developed market.

We like more of the growth stocks in India than the cyclical and obviously, growth has been more leading in India, particularly in the technology sector.

Sanjay Mookim, Strategist, Head-India Equity Research, JPMorgan India (to CNBC-TV18)

From an exporting point of view, you will see short-term recovery. However, sustainable growth post that recovery is likely to be very modest because not just in India but everywhere in the world incomes have been hurt. Post lockdown fiscal support from the governments will go away, so incomes will be sub-par to my mind.

I suspect that in the hope and excitement we are seeing now, the midcaps can continue to work until the reality hits us post-pandemic.

Gautam Duggad, Head-Instl Equities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (to CNBC-TV18)

The market seems to be looking far ahead of the current situation that we are handling on the economy as well as on the health side.

However, across the board, there is one common conclusion that demand is picking up month over month.

So, August has been better than July and July was better than June. In June, we saw a lot of pent-up demand post the April and May lockdown.

Vishal Goyal of UBS India (to CNBC-TV18)

We feel that private sector banks have the ability to gain market share as they are structurally better placed. Capital availability is better which enables them to keep gaining loan and deposit market share.

In August and September, the big funding related risk is behind and there is visibility over the asset quality scenario.

Pankaj Tibrewal Sr VP & Equity Fund Manager Kotak Mahindra AMC (to CNBC-TV18)

Since March lows, we have seen a ‘V’ shaped recovery in the markets.

The frontline indices are up between 45-55 percent and every month we have seen gains.

From the market, which was cheap in March, we have moved to a fair-value zone, where on a one-year forward basis the markets are trading at about 21-22 times.

There could be a pullback in the markets and there seems to be a decent amount of probability for a pullback and some excesses to be taken off.

We were overweight on equities as a house in the month of March and now we are advising our investors and our partners to be neutral on equities at this point in time.

Sanjay Dutt, Director, Quantum Securities (to CNBC-TV18)

Real estate has been lying low for a very long time because of low-interest rates and a lot of other factors. So, select real estate players, infrastructure is going to be a big story, whether it is Adani or Godrej Properties or a lot of others and similarly link to that mortgage finance companies.

There is actual pain at the MSME, retail, and some corporate level. So, let us see how the government handles it, as to how this whole restructuring of debt, etc and obviously the pressure would be felt by the banks.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Among global cues, US-China trade tiffs, the US presidential election, the timing of COVID vaccine discovery and its availability/cost, emerging situation in the Middle East following the UAE-Israel patch-up, inflation and interest rate trajectory in the developed economies and the continuation or stoppage of easy monetary policy by central banks will be keenly watched.

Domestically, if the lockdowns are not completely lifted in the next few weeks, if the rupee comes under pressure or interest rates keep rising, if monsoon in the last stage is not sufficient or evenly spread or FPI flows dry up then the bulls can get upset.

Our preferred sectors for the next few quarters are telecom, IT, chemicals, pharma, insurance, large banks, cement, rural-focused sectors, and gas.

Our preferred sectors are the ones that are least impacted by the COVID pandemic and can lead the upside.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.