Weekly Dossier | Rakshit Ranjan, Gautam Shah and others on outlook for markets

The Indian market ended in the red for the week gone by as rising COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment.

However, the losses were capped due to positive global cues and RBI's commentary that it is better prepared to combat the new wave of the pandemic.

The March quarter earnings season is to start from the coming week and the focus of the market will shift to that even as COVID-19 will remain on investors' radar.

Here is what top Dalal Street experts have to say:

Rakshit Ranjan, Portfolio Manager, Marcellus Investment Managers (to CNBC-TV18)

Given the vaccination programmes are underway, I don’t see too many corporates having any material drop in businesses.

We are not too concerned about the earnings front. Any disruption is a blessing in disguise for great companies through market share gains hence we are looking forward to the next two-three years despite the second wave of COVID-19.

Weaker retailers get badly disrupted through such crisis and that needs a massive scope of market-share gain for the better quality retailers which can manage inventories and cashflows better and come out with massive opportunities to grow in the next three-four years. That is why we bought Titan.

Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist, Goldilocks Premium Research (to CNBC-TV18)

Nifty has to get past the 14,880 level to see a range breakout and if that happens, the momentum is only going to get better for a move towards 15,500.

In the last seven-eight sessions, it has been all about COVID-19 versus the earnings expectations, the liquidity aspect and the fact that global markets have been very strong.

IT and pharma are going to be the flavours for the next couple of months. There is an opportunity in auto and some of the stocks can move up 5-12 percent in the near term.

Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO, Kotak Mutual Fund (to CNBC-TV18)

The market is confused at this point in time in terms of the impact of the second wave of COVID and how that will impact the economy.

However, earnings are going to be very strong given that we have a favourable base as well we have seen sequential improvement during the January-March quarter.

So, the earnings will not really pull down the markets. Overall we believe that over the next couple of months we will see economic momentum coming back and vaccination also gaining momentum and that should help the markets in the medium term.

Rohit Srivastava, Founder & Strategist, Indiacharts.com (to CNBC-TV18)

For next week there is strength in metals but there could be a correction. However, the sectors which are showing fresh momentum are healthcare and public sector banks.

While banking as a sector has been weak, the PSU banks have given some momentum turnaround on Friday by holding their weekly moving averages.

So possibly they could lead the way for the financials. So these could be the two sectors that we will look for immediate moves from here.

Anand Shah, Head of PMS & AIF Investments, ICICI PRU AMC (to CNBC-TV18)

India will recover fast like other economies like the US, China, and EU and the economic impact of the second wave would be far lesser than the first wave.

As far as India, one needs to differentiate between the first wave and this current new wave for the simple reasons that there were many unknowns last time.

This new wave notwithstanding that it has a huge intensity in pockets, first and foremost it is not pan-India, second I don’t think we are going for a lockdown and to that extent, the economic impact would not be as significant as we had last time.

The above report is compiled from information available on CNBC-TV18. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.