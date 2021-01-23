Weekly Dossier | Pramod Gubbi, Nischal Maheshwari, Nilesh Shah & others on market trends

Representative image | Source: Pixabay

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed mount 50k and the Nifty50 breached 14,750 in the week gone by but profit-taking towards the end pushed the indices in the red.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3 percent and the Nifty50 0.4 percent but it were the small and midcap that took a hard knock. The BSE midcap index fell 0.7 percent and the smallcap index was down 1.3 percent for the week ended January 22.

During the week, top market voices shared their wisdom on markets, areas of opportunities and sectors. Here are some of them:

Pramod Gubbi, Co-Founder, Marcellus Investment Managers (to CNBC-TV18)

The new regulatory framework for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) was much needed for the sector.

An overarching view around governance was much required for this sector, given the events of the last two years, where we had situations around IL&FS and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation.

These were not really small NBFCs, given how much they were borrowing from the wholesale market, they were systemically important. It was time that the rules around governance for some of the larger NBFCs were tightened.

Vaibhav Sanghavi, co–CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies (to CNBC-TV18)

We want to continue investing in large private banks and avoid the other kind of weaker institutions.

We won’t be keen on NBFCs at this point in time. We would probably be a little more cautious there and would have our hedges in place, especially on those NBFCs.

We always believed that consumer discretionaries would do well and also the pandemic has given that tailwind to vehicle sales. Pent-up demand has always been there. Apart from pent-up demand, the follow-up demand also has been pretty robust.

Nischal Maheshwari, CEO, Institutional Equities and Advisory at Centrum Broking (to CNBC-TV18)

Ecommerce is going to be one of the biggest wealth creators on the Indian bourses as and when they get listed.

If you are invested in Info Edge, remain invested.

The paint sector seems to be coming off on the back of strong demand coming back into the residential sector or real estate.

I think this is just a start, I don’t see this demand going away in a hurry. Asian Paints has been able to deliver a double-digit volume growth for a long and I continue to believe that they will be able to do it. It is best to remain invested in the paint stocks.

Vallabh Bhanshali, Chairman, Enam Securities (to CNBC-TV18)

A lesson to learn always or to remind ourselves is that it is never as bad as we think, it is never as good as we think.

At the bottom of the markets around the pandemic and all the gloomy days, we could not foresee that how other changes were taking place, so it is a moment to be humbled and to be optimistic. We should look forward to 75,000 level for Sensex from here maybe a bit of up and down but that is where I see us going.

Nilesh Shah, MD at Kotak Mahindra AMC (to CNBC-TV18)

Today we are at 50,000 and I am sure we will eventually cross much higher numbers in the years to come.

Part of this rally is driven by liquidity but when we look at September quarterly results, they were the highest ever quarterly profit in India Inc’s history.

The market is looking at the future positively but December quarterly results will determine whether this is a liquidity-driven rally or backed by fundamentals.

Madhu Kela, market veteran (to CNBC-TV18)

Longer-term, medium-term India journey continues. We have had a very steep rise in the Nifty—from 7,500 in March to 15,000 now.

So it will suffice to say that there will be correction and people who were waiting for the market to rise are the people desperately waiting for a correction now.

The market is not obliging at all. So, this is clearly climbing the wall of worry. Even if there is a correction, which will happen at some time, I don’t see any crash in the market.

So, there could be a correction of 10-15 percent but looking at the liquidity and the way corporate results are, they have beaten the most optimistic numbers which were there on the street.

Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.