Weekly Dossier | Pankaj Murarka, Hiren Ved, Vikas Khemani and others on outlook for markets

The Indian market ended in the green for the week gone by with Sensex rising 2.08 percent and the Nifty50 gaining 2.4 percent for the truncated week.

The BSE Midcap index climbed 2.7 percent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 4 percent for the week ended April 2.

The long-term structure of the market remains bullish but in the short-term, there may be some correction, say experts.

Here is what top Dalal Street experts have to say:

Pankaj Murarka, Renaissance Investment Managers (to CNBC-TV18)

The market might consolidate or pause for a while. However, the positive trend of the market remains intact, we remain in a bull market.

It took us 10 years to double Nifty earnings between 2010 and 2020 and we will achieve the same in the next three years if you take 2021 as a base. So, Nifty earnings will double between 2021 and 2024. Given that outlook, the market should continue to do well.

I think once the second wave of COVID-19 tames down, probably over the next couple of months, things would recover pretty quickly.

The exhibitors, like PVR or Inox, or the hotel industry or hospitality or the consumer discretionary - all of them will bounce back pretty strongly. Towards the second half of the year, we will see a very strong resurgence in consumer spend and consumer demand. So we are very bullish on all these names.

Hiren Ved, Director CEO and CIO, Alchemy Capital Management (to CNBC-TV18)

The last two quarters have seen earnings upgrades and we won't be surprised if we see more upgrades after this earning cycle as well. We should have a reasonably strong earnings season.

We are structurally very bullish on IT services. The sector will do extremely well over the medium-to-long term.

We had a very good monsoon for the last two years and the tractor industry has done phenomenally well. It should do reasonably well. As CAPEX, infrastructure spending, road building picks up, you will see significant benefits for tractors as well.

Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder & MD of Valentis Advisors (to CNBC-TV18)

We have been more bullish on economy-oriented plays in the last six months. However, we see a bit of correction in those stocks in the near term.

We have reduced our weightage on banks even more so we are now substantially underweight financials but that is more like a very practical thing because I think we will get this cheaper and I want to buy them once we see that correction coming through.

Vikas Khemani, Founder, Carnelian Capital Advisors (to CNBC-TV18)

I think IT services we have been very bullish and continue to remain very bullish. We think it will surprise most people on the growth on the upside.

The entire IT sector will keep getting rerated as the quarter after quarter guidance and results come. We think it is the next 4-year structural cycle.

We have been quite positive on some of the pharma names because after a long time we have seen the sector getting the growth back - both in international and domestic markets. In our portfolio, we have Cipla and Dr. Reddy's.

S Krishna Kumar, CIO - Equities, Sundaram Mutual Fund (to CNBC-TV18)

We are going to have a very strong FY22 which will set the pace for the next 2-3 years of growth.

With an 8-9 percent CAGR in real GDP growth in the country, there is no reason to be negative or worried.

There will be some corrections in between but broadly there is a lot of reason to cheer with the government also pushing ahead on divestment and opening up different sectors, etc.

With the kind of economic growth that we are assuming domestically, the commodities part of the businesses, that are around the industrial metals, energy, etc., are some areas that are seeing some ray of hope coming in.

The above report is compiled from information available on CNBC-TV18. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.