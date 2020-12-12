Weekly Dossier: Nilesh Shah, Vinit Sambre, Arvind Sanger and others on markets, pockets of opportunities

Market benchmarks have been scaling unprecedented highs of late boosted by positive reports about the COVID-19 vaccine, FII inflows and ample liquidity.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed Mount 46K while the Nifty50 rose above 13,500 for the first time in the week gone by.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 2.2 percent while the Nifty50 was up 1.9 percent for the week ended December 11. Meanwhile, there was 0.7 percent rise seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and about 1.3 percent growth recorded in the S&P BSE Smallcap index in the same period.

However, such a bullish market must not get you carried away. A prudent approach in picking quality stocks and sectors is the key to getting healthy returns.

Let's take a look at where the opportunities lie according to the top market gurus

Nilesh Shah, Kotak Mahindra AMC (to CNBC-TV18)

Some HNIs and family offices are booking profits at current levels. I see pockets of stocks that are trading at very frothy valuations.

Advise investors to buy high-quality stocks rather than momentum stocks.

I do not see any slowdown in SIPs. November SIP flows were lower due to the long holiday weekend at the month-end. Balance funds are apt for investors with a low appetite for high volatility.

Vinit Sambre, DSP Investment Managers (to CNBC-TV18)

Mid-cap valuations seem slightly high at the moment. However, mid and small-cap stocks have good potential with a long-term view.

PLI plays like Dixon and Amber seem to be factoring in growth for the next few years.

Arvind Sanger, Geosphere Capital Management (to CNBC-TV18)

There are enough reasons for the market to be worried about. We are medium to long-term bulls but cautious in the short-term.

There will be money flow as long as liquidity is flowing from the US Fed and ECB.

Realty is a good value bet. Cement stocks could see better days from a cyclical point of view.

S Krishna Kumar, Sundaram Mutual Fund (to CNBC-TV18)

We expect a 20 percent EPS growth for NIfty in FY22. We believe there is a lot of money to be made in cyclical like cement and metal.

Domestic infra story has a huge scope as order inflows have picked up substantially.

Smaller and mid-sized NBFCs are looking good due to lower borrowing costs. We may see huge value unlocking in small financials as risk appetite improves.

Rajat Jain, Principal Mutual Fund (to CNBC-TV18)

In our portfolios, we have added discretionary, we have added some metals to that so we have seen metals do very well.

Steel prices globally in India are doing very well, the spreads that these companies make are handsome at this point in time. So we have added discretionary, a bit of cyclical to our portfolio.

Financials is a big weight in our portfolio, which is actually cyclical in some way as well. We have the pharma, we have the IT but incrementally, in the last couple of quarters, last 5-6 months we have added more of these to our portfolios.

The way we are playing NBFCs or financials as a category are those players who actually have balance sheet strength but also the capital to grow.

So if it is a bank typically we are playing a bank that has growth opportunity or the capital it can grow. In NBFCs we generally have those which are backed by corporate houses, they are much better in terms of strength of the balance sheets.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.