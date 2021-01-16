Weekly Dossier | Nilesh Shah, Gautam Trivedi and others on market trends

Representative image | Source: Pixabay

Apart from intermittent profit-booking, the overall market sentiment is bullish as the key equity indices are eyeing unprecedented levels.

In the week gone by, the BSE Sensex inched closer towards 50,000, while the Nifty50 climbed 14,600.

The Sensex closed the week with gains of 0.5 percent and the Nifty50 was up 0.6 percent but the S&P BSE midcap and smallcap indices took a knock and were down more than 1.2 percent each.

Profit-booking in the small and midcap space may continue in the run-up to Budget 2021, as money will move from broader markets to defensive, experts say.

Top market experts shared their views on the market trend in the week gone by.

Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO , Envision Capital (to CNBC-TV-18)

The IT sector is on the cusp of a new wave of emerging demands. Deal wins showed by large-caps indicate a big shift in technology space.

Margins have been good due to tailwinds during COVID-19. IT valuations are the highest in the last 10-15 years but not at all-time highs.

We see demand but the companies are yet to get into double-digit demand.

Gautam Trivedi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Nepean Capital LLP

The COVID-19 vaccine is an additional positive for the stock market. "We expect the Indian market to continue to trend higher," Trivedi told CNBC-TV-18.

The low-interest-rate cycle and global liquidity will act as tailwinds for the market and he expects mid-caps to outperform in 2021.

"We remain positive on IT stocks and do not expect IT spending to be curtailed," he said.

The resurgence of the auto sector bodes well for the auto ancillary sector. He is positive on select mid-caps from auto ancillary, building products and diagnostics.

Venugopal Garre, Managing Director/India Strategist at Sanford C. Bernstein

"We expect the Nifty to give a single-digit return in 2021," Garre told CNBC-TV-18.

He is neutral on autos, prefers commercial vehicle stocks over two-wheeler stocks as commercial vehicle space has bottomed out.

He is positive on Bandhan Bank. Stocks like L&T, ICICI Bank and Adani Ports could rise further. Tech Mahindra will outperform from here on.

Gautam Duggad, Head Of Research-Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The market is trading slightly higher than the long-term average. Strong commentary from the top IT companies indicates a new tech spend cycle, Duggad told CNBC TV-18.

The metal sector contributes to two-third of incremental growth in their coverage. They have added Ashok Leyland to the model portfolio, he said.

Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities

Unpredictability is the new normal and everyone has to adapt accordingly. Excessive risks need to be avoided at these levels and these valuations. Diversification of portfolio and asset classes will bring peace of mind and a feel-good factor.

The trends in the primary market are disturbing. "I don’t see the logic in the present system of significantly higher reservation for institutional investors at the expense of HNIs and retail investors," Mehta said.

This discrimination is leading to HNIs resorting to IPO funding which is risky and distorts the true demand and also leads to frenzied speculation post listing. Why should institutions be favoured over non-institutional investors? The colour of their money is the same.

