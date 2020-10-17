Weekly dossier: N Jayakumar, Nischal Maheshwari, Taher Badshah and others on market, investment ideas

The market reclaimed the coveted 12,000-mark last week but failed to hold altitude and slipped below.

As the texture of the market still appears to be bullish, analysts see the market will take a leap further in the coming sessions.

There are some pockets that look alluring at this juncture. But what is important is looking beyond the haze.

Top voices of the market offer their views on the market and talk about the pockets of opportunities. Take a look:

N Jayakumar, Managing Director, Prime Securities (to CNBC-TV18)

I am very confident that we will touch new highs soon. I see 11,300-11,400 as the base for the moment and a move to 12,300 – that is probably the thousand point range the market is in.

The time may have come for the next contrarian trade to play out which is sectors where there are some green shoots but they are on everyone’s hate list--real estate, NBFC, and PSUs.

Residential real estate could be a dark horse. Prices are coming off. Mortgage rates have come down to lifetime lows. Some amount of buying will get triggered.

Nischal Maheshwari, CEO-Institutional Equities, Centrum Broking (to CNBC-TV18)

In the FMCG sector, we are more bullish on the food side of the business than on the personal care and detergents side.

We are more focused on food. We continue to believe that will be the major driver in the sector. Britannia, ITC and Nestle – in that order.

In the cement sector, I like Ultratech, Ambuja Cement and among midcaps, I am bullish on Orient Cement.

In banking, I am bullish on State Bank of India (SBI) and my top picks in the pharma space are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

Taher Badshah, CIO-Equities, Invesco Mutual Fund (to CNBC-TV18)

IT is breaking out into a situation where we can look for much better growth rates and that probably is not priced in.

The sector is in a position to deliver somewhere between 15 percent and 17 percent earnings growth over the next couple of years.

In the auto sector, I would like to focus on some of the segments, which are a little more cyclical as far as autos are concerned, so commercial vehicle (CV) probably makes a better play from here on.

Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC (to CNBC-TV18)

Easy money is behind us and we have to be bottom-up in our approach. Look at companies that have all the ingredients to move to the next orbit.

Banking and financials have seen a loss in weightage on the indices. Broader markets in India are looking attractive from a medium-term perspective. At the moment, very few are interested in public sector banks.

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey (to CNBC-TV18)

Metals are entering a bull cycle and prices will start firming up. The metal story will play out over the next few quarters and deliver good returns.

IT is now assuming leadership in the market. For this reason, there is a liking for the top four IT majors in the market place and I wouldn’t be surprised if they continue to hold leadership as far as the market is concerned in the next few quarters.

