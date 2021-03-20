Weekly Dossier | Mihir Vora, Nischal Maheshwari, Prateek Agrawal and others on markets, pockets of opportunities

The Indian market remained in the negative territory for the week as the benchmark Sensex fell 1.8 percent, while the Nifty50 suffered a loss of 1.9 percent. The BSE midcap index slipped 2.59 percent and the smallcap index saw a bigger decline of 3.4 percent for the week ended March 19.

Rising US bond yields and a jump in coronavirus cases at home have dented the market, while a slew of QIPs and IPOs is taking away the liquidity from the secondary market.

The quarterly earnings season, which begins in the first week of April, will offer a fresh trigger to the market, say experts.

Here is what top Dalal Street experts have to say on the market and pockets of opportunities:

Mihir Vora, Director & CIO, Max Life Insurance (to CNBC-TV18)

Valuations had run-up a bit ahead and it was anyway good time for the market to consolidate and the global developments probably are giving that opportunity for the markets to take a breather and digest all this euphoria, especially after the Budget that we saw.

The US recovery will be faster than that of India, so domestic turnaround may lag the global one because of the sheer size of the fiscal and monetary stimulus of the United States. To that extent, at least in the short-term, the next few quarters might continue to see the US doing relatively better and IT services, especially are a good place to play.

Nischal Maheshwari, CEO Institutional Equities and Advisory, Centrum Broking (to CNBC-TV18)

The IT space still continues to have strong value. Every quarter we are seeing upgrades happening as far as the earnings are concerned. Yes, there has been a temporary dip, we are seeing a selloff across the world as far as IT is concerned.

We continue to be overweight on IT, with Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro as top picks.

We are seeing improvement in the commercial vehicle (CV) space for the last eight to nine months. So we are positive on the CV cycle. We believe Ashok Leyland to be a top pick out there. Our pecking order is CVs, four-wheelers and then two-wheelers.

Pashupati Advani, Founder & Chairman, Global Foray (to CNBC-TV18)

With higher rates, the money will go back to the US, particularly since in Europe the rates are still very low. I am not in the same camp as the people saying that the dollar will remain weak.

I think the dollar may actually hold value or maybe even get stronger and which is also going to put some pressure on emerging markets.

IT stocks have to be bought on dips because they are the bellwethers of the index. Right now there is pressure on IT because people feel that the rupee is getting stronger against the dollar but I don't think that that trend is going to be that rapid. I also think chemicals, logistics, cement and steel sectors have been the sectors that one has to look for and try to buy on dips.

Prateek Agrawal, Business Head and CIO of Ask Investment Managers (to CNBC-TV18)

In terms of our portfolio changes what we have done is to increase weightages in chemicals, India manufacturing, lending financials - now more on the banking side versus NBFCs that we were preferring earlier.

Also, some of these unique internet properties and businesses, which sell over the internet, could continue to grow as a channel faster than other channels.

As bond yields will stabilise globally, currencies will stabilise so will equity markets in India.

We continue to be positive on the markets given that the outlook on Q4 is strong, you will have Q1 which should again be super strong given that that was the lockdown quarter base of last year. Idea is to stay positive, so idea is that use the dips to maybe change the portfolio a bit or stay put.

Vaibhav Sanghavi, Avendus Capital (to CNBC-TV18)

It is a great time for IPOs and from the airline industry perspective, one of the biggest variables we all know is the prices of oil and the sentiment around that kind keeps on getting impacted.

India has tremendous opportunity for the aviation sector in terms of the number of people who are flying, so I think from a longer-term perspective, the industry definitely has some good prospects.

An efficient airline in a country like India would definitely generate a good amount of interest. So we would be constructive on the sector at a particular valuation.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.