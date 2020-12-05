Weekly Dossier: Mark Mobius, Taher Badshah, Laurence Balanco And Others On Market Trends

Representative image | Source: Pixabay

The Indian equity market is scaling record highs day after day, backed by positive global cues on the back of the growing prospect of a large US economic stimulus package and hopes that the vaccine rollouts will happen soon.

With fresh COVID cases reducing, and potential vaccine in sight, hopes of quicker economic recovery continues to add strength to the momentum.

Moreover, RBI upgraded its GDP target to -7.5 percent from -9.5 percent earlier for the current fiscal year and kept interest rates steady given high inflation.

Experts are of the view that the overall accommodative stance of RBI and the positive commentary that the economy was recuperating fast and would return to positive growth in the current quarter itself boosted sentiments.

Let's take a look at how the top voices of the markets decode the trends.

Mark Mobius, Founder, Mobius Capital (to CNBC-TV18)

We have had an incredible bull market in India. Whenever you have a very rapid rise in prices, there is always going to be a correction along the way.

But India will definitely surpass the previous highs that we have seen and I believe that you are going to see better prices going forward. But there will be corrections along the way and we got to remember that and tolerate these kinds of corrections.

We like the companies we have invested in, but the market has performed very well. I don’t see us adding necessarily, but certainly not subtracting. So, we want to hold what we have in India.

Taher Badshah, CIO Equities, Invesco Mutual Fund (to CNBC-TV18)

As we peep into the next year, the setup for the equity market looks still fine.

The broad-basing of the market probably should continue from here as well.

Given the kind of circumstances that we are in and we are coming out of a fairly difficult kind of a crisis, we don’t have a choice but to work with certain scenario assumptions as we move into 2021.

From a global standpoint, we will probably see manufacturing-led economies do better and service economies probably will struggle a little bit given that in the base case, we would expect a vaccine to come sometime in the second half of 2021.

Laurence Balanco, CLSA (to CNBC-TV18)

I expect Nifty to hit 14,100-14,200 if 13,800 is taken out. The range of 13,500-13,800 is the near-term target on the Nifty.

I see medium-term momentum in auto names and expect 32,600 on Nifty Bank as momentum continues. The level of 12,470 is the key support for the Nifty and the short-term weakness will be limited to this level.

Prateek Agarwal, Business Head & CIO, ASK Investment Managers (to CNBC-TV18)

We should expect the markets to consolidate at these levels for some time, not expecting any significant downtick given the lower interest rate, high liquidity kind of scenario that we are in, but consolidation is something that we expect.

For the markets to move up I think we will need to be surprised on the positive side and that surprise could come from Q3 earnings.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Financial Services (to CNBC-TV18)

The market gives you a chance and every stock comes down for some point in time for you to buy. Investors should be patient to know that they will get a chance to buy their stocks, but they must have their list ready and keep disciplined.

Nirmal Jain, Chairman and CEO, IIFL Finance (to CNBC-TV18)

The market is catching up in terms of returns. 1999 to 2003 markets did not move anywhere. From 2003 to 2007 markets multiplied by almost 7 times. From 2007 to 2020 Nifty’s compounded return has been just 3 percent - lower than government securities. And now the market is catching up.

The market is at all-time highs, no doubt about it but still, it is valued at 22-24 times FY21 earnings which all of us know are depressed because of COVID. I would say that one should stay invested in equities. It is a good time to be invested in equities if you have not invested already.

Sajjid Chinoy of JPMorgan (to CNBC-TV18)

For the last 6 months, we had elevated inflation but growth was decelerating. Now the RBI has got more confidence that growth is inflected.

This was a substantial upgrade to its growth forecast; they forecast positive growth in the second half of the year. So, there is more confidence here that the economy is on a relatively strong recovery path.

R Sivakumar, Head of Fixed Income, Axis Mutual Fund (to CNBC-TV18)

What the market has taken a little bit of heart is from the fact that there was no mention of any kind of withdrawal of liquidity or concerns that money market rates are trading below the reverse repo rates and that seems to suggest that the RBI is therefore willing to let this run in some sense and so there is a relatively tepid reaction from the market.

Sean Darby, Global Head-Equity Strategy, Jefferies (to CNBC-TV18)

A lot of the growth in the economic numbers will revolve around the property and construction sectors and in that respect, one of the best proxies would be cement, steel and also to some extent the banks as well.

Liquid markets like India will always get a reasonable flow of money coming through because of the principal direction that the emerging markets are moving.

Ashwini Agarwal, Co-Founder and Partner, Ashmore Investment Management India (to CNBC-TV18)

I would focus a lot on the financials. Financials are still relatively inexpensive compared to where they have been historical.

If you make a case that there is going to be more stimulus and that the economy should continue to do well, then financials is the area where you will see a significant amount of upside.

I would also say that both pharmaceuticals and IT have relatively underperformed over the last month but the fundamental earnings outlook for these sectors is quite strong.

So given the relative underperformance, I would be partial towards these two sectors as well.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.