Weekly Dossier | Gurmeet Chadha, Samir Arora, Pramod Gubbi and others on outlook for markets

Market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty, ended the week with losses of 1.5 percent each as investors remained circumspect due to spiraling coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 continues to be the most important factor for the market at this juncture and market experts expect Indian equities to remain volatile in the short term.

March quarter earnings have started to come in, but the market is not appearing too optimistic about them. In fact, fear has started to grow stronger that the second wave of COVID-19 can puncture the possibility of India's strong economic revival in FY22.

Here's what top Dalal Street experts have to say about the market

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO, Complete Circle Consultants: All the commodity and economy-facing stocks could be under pressure due to the second wave of COVID-19. Buying on dips is a better strategy at this time for the metal sector.

Don't look for the next HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance from the banking space. Bank Nifty is down more than the broader indices, so I would stick with the tier-1 private banks.

We like Mindtree and Cyient from midcap IT space.

Samir Arora, Founder & Fund Manager, Helios Capital: Although we broadly agree that equity markets over time do well and that you should not be out of it and you should not sell easily, but it does not mean that at the first 1 percent correction you start shaking and that it’s the best time to buy. I think the best policy is to relax and do it at your own pace.

If you believe that COVID-19 testing is the reason why somebody should buy the diagnostic company or implicitly assuming that COVID-19 will be as serious as it is now for a long time to come, then you better not buy any stock instead of just buying a COVID-related stock.

Dhiraj Agarwal, Co-Head Equities, Ambit Capital: Brace yourself for a double-digit kind of correction. The fall is still too small compared to the rally which has happened. We haven’t seen a double-digit fall in this rally even once in this market.

We think Infosys and HCL Tech are better growth levers as compared to TCS and the valuations are cheaper.

We prefer Eicher Motors as a nice long-term play. Hero MotoCorp has lagged on product innovation. The core business is a cash cow, keeps on growing at a reasonable pace but it is not an exciting company.

Pramod Gubbi, Co-founder, Marcellus Investment Managers: Pharma is a defensive sector in some ways. It doesn't get affected by lockdowns because if there are sick people who need medicine they will need medicines irrespective of the lockdown.

However, an increase in COVID-19 doesn't necessarily mean people will start taking more medicines either. So, I don't see any reason why people should see a surge in demand for pharmaceutical products because of coronavirus.

Companies that have exposure to COVID-related products will benefit but it is not like people will suddenly start consuming more paracetamol or anything on that note.

So, we are quite comfortable with our long-term positioning as far as healthcare stocks are concerned. We own Divi's Laboratories, Dr. Lal Path and Abbott as well and neither are we thinking of increasing or reducing it based on what we are seeing around us.

Rohit Srivastava, Founder & Strategist at Indiacharts.com: One sector to look at is probably capital goods. Siemens, L&T and Thermax, are interesting plays on the capital goods side because that sector is also turning along with the economic cycle and cyclical stocks.

The above report is compiled from information available on CNBC-TV18. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.