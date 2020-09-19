Weekly dossier: Gautam Shah, Sanjay Mookim and others on market trends, economy

The Indian market continues to endure bouts of volatility as lack of fresh trigger and uninspiring global cues offered little to bulls in the week gone by.

The trend is likely to continue but Indo-China tensions, COVID cases, reports of vaccine development and global cues will be on the radar.

What should investors and traders do and what are the emerging trends? Top market voices share their views on the economy and the market:

Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist at Goldilocks Premium Research (to CNBC-TV18)

The market is hit by a lot of negative news flow and yet it continues to stand at levels of 11,550.

Despite all these factors, the Nifty is trading close to the upper end of the range.

My working range has been in the form of 11,290 and 11,600 and I think a foundation is being laid for a breakout on the upside.

Once that breakout happens beyond 11,600, I think Nifty can see a clean 500 point move towards levels of 12,100.

After almost 11 years, the banks are passing on the baton to IT and pharma. So, in that sense, it is a very unique bull trend.

If you have to generate alpha in this market, you have to be topped up in IT and pharma and I think banks will take the back seat and some of the others will take leadership.

Sanjay Mookim, India equity research head, JPMorgan (to CNBC-TV18)

We are underweight on the consumer discretionary sector in India. In the banking sector, we do not expect much loss given the default in the sector despite the restructuring of loans.

We may see some improvement in the Real Estate sector which could drive demand further.

Ashwini Agarwal, co-founder and partner at Ashmore Investment Management India (to CNBC-TV18)

Many API companies, intermediate companies and pharmaceutical companies have now acquired the scale to be able to invest a large amount of money to create dedicated facilities for single products that are of medium size.

The scale of the business has changed to a point where companies are now able to address global demand. So, I think the business has a very bright future.

Some of the stocks might have run a little ahead of themselves and you might see consolidation for the next six-twelve months because valuations are no longer as attractive as they used to be.

However, it's a story that can continue to do well for the next five to seven years.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist, HSBC (to CNBC-TV18)

In the second half of the year, you have to look at fiscal financing at a time when liquidity is already high, broad money is at double digits and inflation is alleviated.

So things are not easy for the Reserve Bank of India. Our forecast for FY21 is 11 percent gross domestic product (GDP) contraction.

Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO at Envision Capital (to CNBC-TV18)

The pharmaceutical sector is poised for multiyear growth. The demand post-COVID is very resilient and strong.

So, the pharmaceutical sector is expected to be a very strong outperformer and this essentially is going to be a multi-year trend that looks extremely sustainable.

The mid-cap IT has grown and achieved some size and scale over the years. It has also developed very strong capabilities and competencies.

Rahul Baijal, Senior Fund Manager-Equity, Sundaram Mutual Fund (to CNBC-TV18)

The pricing power, which was missing in the telecom sector, may come back in a meaningful manner over the next 2 years and that is likely to be a key catalyst for the number 2 player in this industry.

Telecom is not only a resilient sector in current times of uncertainty, but it is benefiting from the environment we are in because the digital connectivity has become a staple need for all of us wherever we are in the world.

Aditya Narain, Head of Research, Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities (to CNBC-TV18)

There have been phases in the telecom sector. The first phase was effectively who will survive and within it how many will survive.

I think that phase is fundamentally over and that is where you have seen a lot of both excitement and disappointment.

The second phase is - data is oil. With the scale and size of the Indian market and the potential for growth here, I believe that a three-player market is a reasonable number.

Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner at Geosphere Capital Management (to CNBC-TV18)

With free money around, we believe there is a risk-on in India. India is a growth story and that is what will keep global investors interested.

The markets all over the world are going to continue to get liquidity injections. However, the key challenge for India is growth.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.