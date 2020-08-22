Weekly dossier: Gautam Shah, Arvind Sanger, Naveen Kulkarni and others on market, investment ideas

Enduring bouts of volatility, benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty - managed to end the week on a positive note amid strong global cues and positive reports on the vaccine front.

Expectations of a rate cut in future and stimulus package from global central bankers also underpinned the sentiment.

However, not much has changed for the market. The concerns and hopes are at their places while the market stares at uncertainty.

Top voices of the market dole out advice on how to deal with such a market, and how and where to invest. Take a look:

Gautam Shah, Founder and Chief Strategist of Goldilocks Premium Research (to CNBC-TV18)

2020 has really thought us that "buy and hold forever" kind of investing is becoming more and more redundant.

It is the kind of market where you really don’t have visibility beyond a year. There are a lot of disruptions and a lot of risks.

The fact that you have COVID coming into play and just disrupting our lives so easily, it just tells you that going forward it is very difficult to buy and hold things over three years, five years or 10 years.

This concept of disruption is really likely to stay and it is very important to diversify yourself, not just across asset classes, but also across geographies and that is really the way forward.

Gautam Duggad, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (to CNBC-TV19)

You have to look at consumption in a slightly longer-term framework as the way things are poised in the short-term, these companies can have room for disappointing on a volume growth perspective, etc.

However, what is also emerging from COVID are two very clear trends. One there is a down-trading which is happening.

Second is in-home consumption and that is where companies like Tata Consumer, Britannia, Nestle, HUL come in as in-home consumption as trade has picked up very well post COVID.

In the consumption space, a market share migration is happening from unorganised to organised and that is where branded players are expected to gain, whether it is staple or discretionary.

We like this space. It is a very long-term trend which will play out over the next decade as well. As far as large-cap is concerned, we like HUL, Titan, Britannia and Pidilite.

Arvind Sanger, Geosphere Capital Management (to CNBC-TV18)

We are fully invested in our India portfolio. Other than healthcare, some portion of auto and cement, most of our exposure is outward-facing whether it is IT, pharma, or others benefitting from manufacturing moving out of China to India.

We are underweight on the financial sector because we are skeptical about a V-shape recovery.

The question is about where the earnings will be delivered in the coming – not in the next one-two quarters but -- in the next one-two years. That is where we remain somewhat more skeptical about some of the sectors in India where the economic damage from COVID-19 is going to last for a little longer than the healthcare.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities

Equity mutual fund inflows have been negative for the first time but it has also been seen that retail participation in equity markets is touching all-time new highs.

So, while mutual funds inflows are negative but this could be a temporary challenge as retail participation in equity markets continues to rise.

The markets could be range-bound but the arrival of vaccination is more likely to significantly improve the market sentiments further.

While it could depend on the levels of the market at the time of vaccination but if we assume the market is at current levels, then it is more likely to rally if the vaccination is available tomorrow.

The biggest risk to equity markets is still the economic recovery and the hurdles to it. The US presidential elections may not have a significant impact on the markets in the medium-term as markets have factored the odds of each presidential candidate winning quite well.

Global trade has declined quite significantly and fostering global trade could be a key agenda for both countries. The key risks to markets will be how inflation pans out and the continuation of liquidity in the system.

Gautam Trivedi, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Nepean Capital (to CNBC-TV18)

If you look across the board, there are a bunch of themes that we see in particular there are new emerging trends.

So first and foremost chemicals, midcap pharma, contract manufacturers – if you look at Dixon Technologies for example, that stock is up 3.5 times in the last 12 months, Amber Enterprises has done very well.

Hindustan Foods – that is not so much contract manufacturing or electronics but it is more for FMCG which is up 100 percent.

The other theme that we are seeing in terms of new trends is PE funds.

You have seen four this year alone – KKR buying JB Chemicals, Blackstone buying out Essel Propack, Carlyle announced 50 plus percent stake in SeQuent Scientific and earlier this year Advent took over DFM Foods.

So, you are seeing a lot of that coming up as well and that will increasingly happen to midcap companies where the promoters are either multi-family and second generation wants to go their separate ways.

Companies like VIP Industries, Shopper’s Stop, Indian Hotels, Aditya Birla Fashions have been the worst hit.

So, even though the shops are open, the fact is customers are just not walking in. So I think that is one trend where you have seen EBITDA sales down anywhere from 85-90 percent which is unfortunate.

The other interesting business that also got impacted by the peak season phenomenon were companies that are in the acute therapy business like Alkem or Torrent Pharma.

The other trend that we have seen is the organised players gaining market share from the unorganised sector.

As you talk to more companies on the conference calls, they are saying that demand is significantly coming back from rural India, tier-III, tier-IV is reaching its way back to metros.

