English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Weekly Dossier | Christopher Wood, Nilesh Shah and others on markets, pockets of opportunities

The Nifty ended the week above the 15,000-mark but selling pressure at higher levels kept the gains capped. The benchmark index needs to hold above 15,000 for a couple of more days for the uptrend to continue, say experts.

Moneycontrol News
March 13, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST

Despite bouts of sell-off, the Indian market managed to end in the green for the week ended March 12, with the BSE Sensex climbing 0.7 percent and the Nifty50 closing 0.62 percent higher.

The Nifty closed above the 15,000-mark but selling pressure at higher levels kept the gains capped. Experts say the benchmark index needs to sustain above 15,000 for a couple of more days for the uptrend to continue.

All eyes will now be on the US Fed for further direction. Rising COVID-19 cases in India will also be on investors' radar.

Here is what top Dalal Street experts have to say on markets and pockets of opportunities:

Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategies, Jefferies (to CNBC-TV18)

Close

Related stories

India has done extremely well. The Budget was received extremely positively by the markets because it showed a clear commitment of the Indian government to grow.

The problem with the bank restructuring is much less than anticipated, so we have had a big rally. It wouldn't surprise me to see Indian markets pause to refresh.

The risk for all markets this year though is simply the tapering scare risk. It has been clear to me for the last several months that the Federal Reserve is completely underestimating the massive pent-up demand potential that will be triggered if these vaccines prove effective and we come out of the epidemic.

So, the only thing that matters in financial markets in 2021 is how the Fed reacts when it becomes clear that they have underestimated the cyclical rebound. The bond market action you are seeing and the rise in inflation expectations is highlighting that the market is already beginning to think about this

Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO, Envision Capital (to CNBC-TV18)

Companies with domestic exposure will gain the most with the revival of the economy and a big opportunity in terms of growth going forward looks to be more in terms of home improvement, home construction, home development. This is a secular theme or maybe a structural opportunity for the next several years.

We own Kolte-Patil Developers, it has been a leader in residential real estate in Pune. In addition to home development, the way we are playing, we own tier-II cement stocks as well as a bunch of building material companies like Kajaria Ceramics and Polycab. So we have been playing it in a very broad-based and comprehensive manner.

There are significant opportunities in tier-II midcap IT companies; individual companies are on a spree in terms of growth, in terms of adding verticals, adding capabilities and they could even be significant buyout candidates.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corp (to CNBC-TV18)

The metals story is just beginning in India. This is the first year in maybe a decade that the metal companies—steel or aluminium— will see strong free cash flows.

This is just the first year, so this is not going to end, it is going to get better, they will get deleveraged, they will give handsome dividends—the metals story is to play for the longer term.

Rohit Srivastava, Founder, Indiacharts.com (to CNBC-TV18)

The failure of the Nifty to get past the key level of 15,300 indicates that we have financial year-end selling pressure going on, which might remain till the end of March. So, we should be open to some downside towards 14,750 or lower on the Nifty.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #markets #weekly dossier
first published: Mar 13, 2021 11:06 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.