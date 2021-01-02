Weekly Dossier | Chris Wood, Shankar Sharma, Sunil Singhania and others on markets, investment

Bulls were in control in 2020 with the market benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty - gaining 15.75 percent and 14.90 percent, respectively.

It was a year of hope and despair for the market. While COVID-19 loomed as a grave threat on the market, liquidity boost, better corporate earnings and hopes of vaccine kept the market high.

Top market voices express their views on emerging trends in the market, the art of investment and areas of opportunities. Take a look:

Chris Wood, Jefferies (to CNBC-TV18)

We have raised our allocation to India. It makes sense to remain overweight in India. The key assumption in our India upgrade is that India won't go into renewed lockdowns.

The reducing number of COVID cases in India is a marked departure from what one is seeing in Europe.

Asset quality in banking is still a risk. We hope that the loan restructuring will remain manageable in India. The real estate sector is looking promising.

Shankar Sharma, VC & Joint MD of First Global (to CNBC-TV18)

In the year 2020, especially in the last quarter, India has started to show signs of life and that is a very good sign. I think that augurs well for this year. India is cyclically due for a good year in 2021.

After a 10-year bull market, 2020 saw a bit of a cyclical bear market in the US dollar. Now investors should move away from dollar-denominated stocks due to the greenback’s depreciation.

Again from a tactical perspective, we are playing the cyclical so we had a very good run on the metal plays. In India, we really have limited choice we are placed in Tata Steel, and Hindalco and all that.

We have played cement as well. We have not played the banks. So you can play cyclical without taking excessive risk and we are playing that without taking a lot of leverage or leverage plays.

Sunil Singhania, founder of Abbakkus Asset Management (to CNBC-TV18)

As we move forward, there are apprehensions because of the rapid rise in stock prices. On a one-year basis, we are still maybe 15 percent which is not a very big rise.

As we move forward there is a lot of tailwinds also quite visible. The biggest tailwind has been all the money printing that has been done globally, that liquidity is going to not only drive flows into the market but also aids the businesses.

I still like the digital theme, I am a traditional investor and normally I don’t like very high PE companies, but this is a theme that is going to last for a long period of time.

We still like the IT space and spending on technology is increasing globally and the topline and bottom-line performance of these companies will surprise.

On the metal front, you can’t take a five-year view but there are some companies with an integrated model which is trusted upon earlier which can be looked at from a couple of years' point of view.

Pharma is going to be a sector that cannot be ignored. I would prefer good pharma companies at 20-25 PE rather than buy FMCG companies at 50-60 PE.

N Jayakumar, MD, Prime Securities (to CNBC-TV18)

Government-owned companies and PSU banks will be the biggest contributor to earnings growth going ahead.

Even the capex cycle is going to be fuelled by multiple PSU companies that have been low on debt and now are willing to take up the load.

So if you are talking about manufacturing and capex revival, it is largely going to be reflected in the PSU companies which will have earnings that will be dramatically different from what they were two years ago.

I believe the top 2-3 banks will not face this challenge of the NPA cycle. I think the numbers there compared to the losses they had to bear where they had these large one-off NPAs are going to be very different.

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC (to CNBC-TV18)

What are good businesses? Businesses, which over a business cycle will earn more than the cost of capital.

Who are good managers? There is no thumb rule about good managers but experiences on the people who will not cheat with minority shareholders are by and large good managers. People who have a vision, as well as execution capability, are by and large good managers.

What is a good price? "You are not always lucky to get it at a bargain price, but we believe in paying a fair price where you believe earnings growth will be higher than expectations of the market, then the price you are paying is generally having fairness about it.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.