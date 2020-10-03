Weekly dossier: Atul Suri, Pramod Gubbi, Ajay Srivastava and others on market trends

Global cues, COVID-19, US elections, the stimulus package and geopolitical tensions- the Indian market has many driving factors.

Nonetheless, volatility and uncertainty continue to prevail and it looks difficult to foresee which way the market will move in days to come.

What should investors and traders do and what are the emerging trends? Top market voices share their views:

Atul Suri, CEO, Marathon Trends-PMS (to CNBC-TV18)

In the midcap space, speciality chemicals sector has done well and continues to remain strong post-COVID.

We are overweight on the sector. The second sector which I think was a beneficiary of COVID essentially is pharma, a sector in which we are extremely overweight.

Banking definitely is a casualty. A surprise for everybody has been the way the banks have performed and I think that is something that we would be moving towards underweight.

Pramod Gubbi Co-Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers (to CNBC-TV18)

The one theme that we have been extremely bullish on has been financial services.

It is a bit of a contrarian theme given that it is likely to get affected significantly if the economy were to be in the doldrums.

However, lots of high-frequency indicators are suggesting that the economy is inching back to normalcy.

So as and when the crisis ends, the economy and in particular certain sectors like financial services sectors will consolidate significantly.

Siddharth Bothra, senior vice president - Fund Manager at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (to CNBC-TV18)

In the last six months, the financial sector has been underperformer due to uncertainties and fear of the unknown.

The fact remains that there is a huge variant. There are many banks that are sound, with different customer profiles better lending practices and sound risk management.

As things unravel and as clarity comes in, some of the top banks and NBFCs are expected to see a huge turnaround. So we remain very positive.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Financial Services

If you take out six months to one year out of the life of a multiplex company, it is good as a long-term investment.

Every investor who buys needs to shut out the next one-year of performances and buy for 2022. I think markets have enough steam to go towards 12,000 and is likely to do that before December.

Prashant Jain, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer, HDFC Asset Management (to CNBC-TV18)

We were very clear that markets were significantly undervalued. At this time there is moderate undervaluation in markets overall.

When we look at these markets, we have to be cognizant of the prevailing interest rates and the sharp fall in the cost of capital that we have seen.

It would not be difficult for equities to beat that lower cost of capital by a very decent margin even in the subdued growth revival.

Dhiraj Agarwal, co-head equities at Ambit Capital (to CNBC-TV18)

It is a structural turnaround in the pharmaceutical space. Domestic has been doing well for the last few years but the US is turning around.

Valuations are running a little bit ahead of the curve but the market is in a mood to over-reward and growth sectors.

We are selectively positive on the diagnostics and hospitals. Life insurance may be a little bit fairish valued at this point.

The competition is much lesser and the opportunity scale is much higher in general insurance than in the life insurance sector.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.