Weekly Dossier | Andrew Holland, Adrian Mowat and others on market trends

The market is scaling fresh record highs day after day.

Nifty hit its fresh record high of 14,367.30 while the Sensex hit a record high of 48,854.34 in intraday trade on January 8. For the week ended January 8, Sensex jumped 1.91 percent while Nifty clocked a gain of 2.35 percent.

The overall market-capitalisation of BSE-listed firms has now jumped to a record Rs 195.7 lakh crore.

What is fuelling such stellar gains in the market and what is the road ahead? Top voices share what they feel, take a look:

Andrew Holland, Avendus Capital (to CNBC-TV18)

Any bad news is just being taken as good news at the moment.

You have all of these new cases, lockdowns in Europe and the US, but the market takes it as it is going to be better because we will have more stimulus and more money thrown into the system by central banks.

So markets are just keeping on this liquidity-driven momentum.

The sectors that we are looking at as being the leaders going forward for the whole year would be banking, energy, industrials and consumer discretionary.

Abhiram Eleswarapu, BNP Paribas India (to CNBC-TV18)

The theme for 2021 is that we will have a big second-half recovery led by the COVID-19 vaccine being widely available.

We are also seeing earnings being upgraded. There is also the expectation that central banks will remain accommodative. So, this being the scenario that is great for equity markets.

We are also seeing a big shift from developed markets to emerging markets. This kind of shift tends to be several years long.

We have just started to see emerging markets outperform developed markets in the past 3-4 months or so. When this shift happens, it tends to last maybe a decade sometimes.

Adrian Mowat, emerging markets equity strategist (to CNBC-TV18)

The current market rally will continue, but it will be different from the rally from March 2020 lows. There will be different companies leading the current rally.

The current rally is going to be much more of a domestic cyclical rally and no longer an online, e-commerce type of rally that we have seen.

You probably will see things like cement stocks being bid because people would expect further government support for the economy.

Mahesh Nandurkar, Jefferies (to CNBC-TV18)

PE multiples can't be looked at on a standalone basis. Valuations can sustain as long as rates remain low.

Global central banks taking liquidity away would be a risk for the market.

We have been bullish on real estate for a while. Building materials, tiles, cement will be beneficiaries of realty pick up.

Revival in the real estate sector will have wider implications for the portfolio & will be positive for banks, other cyclical.

Rashesh Shah, Edelweiss Group (to CNBC-TV18)

I don't think people are worried about the fiscal deficit for FY21. Tax rates need to be reduced but don't expect anything on the capital market.

There will be COVID-related stress in the banking sector, but not too heavy. Most of the banks are well-capitalised, but some PSU banks may need capital.

Manishi Raychaudhuri, BNP Paribas (to CNBC-TV18)

India's economic rebound is being led by rural India; the urban economy yet to revive completely.

Current valuations of the mid-cap index are much higher than average levels. You need to be stock-selective while buying stocks from broader markets.

Indian market is not cheap but a low-interest rate regime will cushion valuations.

We look to buy private sector banks, IT services and leading consumer staple companies.

We believe market leaders will continue to get bigger and take market share from unorganised players.

Retail lending banks could outperform the banking space.

The above report is compiled from information available on CNBC-TV18. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.