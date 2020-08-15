Weekly dossier: Adrian Lim, Shankar Sharma, Nilesh Shah and others on markets and art of investing

The Indian market benchmarks wound up the week in the red as concerns over rapidly rising coronavirus and uncertainty over economic recovery continued to weigh on sentiment.

Experts see volatility to continue in the coming week. In such trying times, investing in the market requires a lot of experience and knowledge to understand the trend.

Top voices of the market dole out pearls of wisdom on how to deal with such a market and how to invest. Take a look:

Adrian Lim, Investment Director – Asian Equities, Aberdeen Standard Investments (to CNBC-TV18)

The rally in the market is liquidity-driven. It has gone a bit ahead of itself, not just in India but across the region as well.

The next two-three quarters are likely to be rough for the equity markets. Obviously a recovery will be quite significant, but that will be measured against the lowest points of the economy which we haven’t reached yet. I would be cautious about too much exposure in the market at these levels.

We expect fragments of stress in the credit system. We have already seen that the credit system remains challenged, there are pockets that need capital.

So, it is very important for us to be comfortable with the strength of the franchise as well as the capital reserves that these institutions have.

Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO, Envision Capital (to CNBC-TV18)

The rally has been driven by very strong liquidity which has come in and the fact that the market seems to be expecting a strong recovery particularly in the second half of this financial year.

It has been a rally, which has been a lot more broad-based, which looks even better than the pre-COVID up moves that we had in the market in 2019 and early 2020.

Metal stocks look best trading bets for now along with consumer space as well as appliances business and auto components segment.

The urban demand looks a lot more tepid versus rural demand. There are expectations that post September or October, as we get into the festive season, we get into the marriage season that is probably the time

around which maybe the urban demand could revive at the earliest but till then we will have to be contained with a very strong rural economy.

Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder and CIO of Marcellus Investment Managers (to CNBC-TV18)

It is not because of GDP growth that the earnings compound; earnings compound when a company reinvests a large amount of capital, ploughs back into the business large amount of capital.

While investing, the focus shouldn’t be on PE multiples but should rather be on a higher return on capital and then reinvestment of the surplus capital back in the business to generate good returns.

Should I invest or not in a company - firstly, you look for clean franchises, we want to invest with promoters who are clean, who are honest, and who are not stealing money. Secondly, look for companies that are producing essential products and services. Thirdly, look for dominant franchises, look for monopolies.

Shankar Sharma, Co-founder & Vice Chairman, First Global

The whole point in investing is that do not put all your eggs in one basket -- that is a silly and stupid way of investing.

One could buy 25 stocks with some good research. Out of the 25 at the end of 5 or 10 years, 5 will become multibaggers, in another 5 you might end up losing maybe 25-30-40 percent which have exited, and the balance will be along with the market whichever way the market has gone.

So your five are going to come out buying 25, your five are not going to come out buying only those five because nobody can predict.

Investors should also remember one more thing -- one should not as an investor try to make all the money that is supposed to be made in the market because many stocks will go up.

Many stocks will go up in the market, and you don’t have to buy all of them. You should buy and get the ones which give you the best risk and reward tradeoff, as simple as that.

And we find that there is plenty of them are available, it’s not that they are not available. We have chosen to stay out of banks and NBFCs and we are quite thankful or that.

In the month of June, we actually underperformed because of that a lot of the NBFC rallied. We all know which one, right? But, I prepared to sit out those parts because there are still dangers ahead.

Mayuresh Joshi, Head - Equity Research, William O'Neil India

Financial Independence is absolutely necessary to ensure that all our needs that are existing right now are getting serviced through a regular flow of Income currently, and continue in our retirement days as well.

So, to have necessary savings done in diversified modes shall reap the regular flow of income in the latter stages of life to take care of all holistic needs and wants.

The best way to go about the same is to carry on investing systematically with the right proportion of money in diversified instruments in order to have a regular flow of income through capital appreciation over a longer period of time.

The 'right proportion of money' is the absolute amount of investments being done right now in lieu of generating regular cash flows in the future to carry on a similar lifestyle as well as account for Inflation-adjusted returns and other mandatory outgoes like medical and insurance payments.

