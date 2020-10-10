Weekly dossier: Aditya Narain, Nilesh Shah, Sunil Singhania and others on market

The Indian market is teeming with positivity. Market benchmarks logged gains for the seventh consecutive day in a row on Friday, the longest winning streak seen so far in 2020.

The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed mount 40K, while Nifty50 closed above 11900 levels and is on track to retest record highs by December 2020.

Top experts talk about the emerging trends in the market. Take a look:

Aditya Narain, Head-Research, Edelweiss Securities (to CNBC-TV18)

I think what is happening with the financials is that over a period of time, with the restructuring norms coming in, with more liquidity coming in, with more data coming out in terms of what some of the asset quality issues are which you will also see over the next month or so as the results play out, I think there is a sense of stabilization.

Where you would see these moves aggressively is if you either get a growth rebound or you get an asset quality rebound or you get a revenue rebound. For each of these, it is a little too early to get too excited about but the bottom on that in terms of how bad could it get, what could come out from a recognition perspective, that risk is easing.

So, I would say this slight bounce that you have seen over the last week or so and the stabilisation in their prices is more a reflection of it should not get worse. Will it start getting better or not, I think you probably need to wait a little bit for that. I would spend the result season and the next couple of months waiting for those opportunities to come rather than making this a blanket turn of focus shifting from downside to upside.

Kawaljeet Saluja, ED & Head of Research, Kotak Institutional Equities (to CNBC-TV18)

Against the backdrop of a low-interest-rate environment without any change in the risk premium given that the technology sector is to the forefront of keeping the lights on for businesses, I do expect that the multiples of these stocks would go up. The IT stocks have a good rally, but more is yet to come.

Infosys and Tech Mahindra are a play more on margin normalization and 5G and HCL Technology which has strength in the digital foundation and is doing quite well. So these are the plays that we like -- Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies.

Amongst the mid-tier pack, we like the business models that are scalable and have a multiyear growth run and that happens when you have strength in core transformation. I think L&T Info stands out amongst all mid-tier companies and that is our top pick in the mid-tier category.

Rakshit Ranjan Portfolio Manager Marcellus Investment Managers (to CNBC-TV18)

For a stock like TCS where barriers to entry are very robust and the franchise can easily convince an investor for longevity, there is certainly money to be made.

For the financial space, the fundamentals will start evolving now and there will be a gap opening up between the good and bad quality of the liability side as well as asset side amongst all the lenders over the next 6 months or so.

Nilesh Shah, Envision Capital (to CNBC-TV18)

Large IT companies may grow in single digits. It is likely that the TCS price-to-earnings multiple will expand. It is all about the sustainability of earnings for TCS.

Housing finance companies (HFCs) are likely to outperform other leaders as demand improves in the realty sector.

Sunil Singhania, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP (to CNBC-TV18)

Input substitution of products is going to be a key beneficiary from the push in manufacturing. The whole gamut of chemicals and pharma space to see the benefits of the push.

Indian Pharma sector has stood out in terms of facilities approved by FDA. India has excelled in high-value addition despite low volumes. Speciality chemicals and pharma are distinct from each other and complex.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.