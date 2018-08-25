Week in 8 charts: Nifty, Sensex touch record highs; RIL adds most in market-cap

Indian indices posted record highs in the last week mostly supported by pharma and IT on the back of weakness in the Indian rupee. However, during the week, the market remained volatile amid fresh round of tariffs in the trade dispute between the United States and China.

For the week, the Sensex added 0.80 percent (303.92 points) and the Nifty rose 0.75 percent (86.35 points).

On August 23, Sensex hit a record high of 38,487.63, while Nifty touched a record high of 11,620.7.

Vedanta (9.11 percent) was a major contributor to the Nifty's rally followed by Reliance Industries (7.44 percent), HDFC (5.71 percent), Axis Bank (3.88 percent) and Bajaj Finance (3.48 percent).

On the weekly scale, the index formed bullish candle, while Bank Nifty formed a Dark Cloud cover on weekly chart.

Foreign investors have remained buyers in last week as they bought equities worth Rs 128.64 crore, while domestic institutions also bought equities worth of Rs 1,837.84 crore.

India's volatility index (India VIX) was down 5.7 percent last week. The largecap ended 0.9 percent higher, midcap rose 1.51 percent, while smallcap ended on flat note.

NSE Energy index outperformed other sectoral indices with a gain of 4 percent during the week.

Reliance Industries added most to its market value on the BSE, followed by ONGC, L&T and TCS.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.