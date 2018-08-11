Week in 8 charts: Nifty, Sensex touch fresh record highs; Eicher, TCS & ITC contribute most

The Indian benchmark indices climbed to a fresh record high in the week ended August 10 on the back of positive earnings from India Inc. and in absence of no major development on global front.

Sensex and Nifty touched their record highs of 38,076.23 and 11,495.2, respectively, on August 9. Bank Nifty also rose to record high as it touched 28,377.90 on August 10.

For the week, Sensex gained 0.8 percent, Nifty was up 0.6 percent, while Nifty Bank rose 1.5 percent.

Eicher Motors (10.41 percent) was a major contributor to the Nifty's rally followed by TCS (5.27 percent), ITC (4.82 percent), M&M (2.91 percent) and BPCL (2.69 percent).

Nifty formed a ‘Spinning Top’ kind of pattern on the weekly scale which implies that follow-up buying is missing at higher levels.

Foreign investors have remained buyers in last week as they bought equities worth Rs 992.18 crore, while domestic institutions also bought equities worth of Rs 301.43 crore.

India's volatility index (India VIX) was up 6.3 percent last week. The largecap ended 0.5 percent higher, midcap ended flat, while smallcap was down 0.29 percent.

BSE Consumer Durable index has outperform the other sectorial indices with a gain of nearly 3 percent during the week.

Reliance Industries added most to its market value on the BSE, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and TCS.