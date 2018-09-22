App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 6 charts: Sensex, Nifty plunge 3%; smallcap falls 5.5%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian market which remained in bear grip throughout the week saw some hefty selling on Friday after housing finance companies came under heavy sell-off which dampened the overall sentiments.

The market on Monday opened on weak note with Nifty and Sensex broke their crucial levels 11,500 and 38,000 respectively remained under pressure during the week. Both the major indices shed more than 3 percent amid rising trade war concern, depreciating rupee, rising crude oil prices, merger of 3 PSU banks and heavy selling in housing finance companies.

“Overall sentiments in the market have turned cautious and we feel that with rising bond yields interest rate sensitive stocks may come under pressure as their margins erode and cost of borrowing rises,” Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol.

On Friday, Sensex saw an intraday swing of around 1500 points after housing finance company DHFL plunged as much as 60 percent during the day may be after selling of commercial papers worth about Rs 200-300 crore by DSP Mutual Fund recently.

The rupee fell 0.5 percent against US dollar ended at 71.85 for the week ended September 21. This is a fourth consecutive weekly fall in rupee against the US dollar.

Yes Bank (down 46.45) was a major contributor to Nifty slide followed by Bajaj Finance (down 15.07 percent), Infosys (down 11.64 percent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 9.66 percent) and Indiabulls Housing (down 8.99 percent).

The Nifty 50 index ended down 372.1 points at 11,143.1 (3.23 percent), while Sensex shed 1,249.04 points closed at 36,841.6 points (3.27 percent)

nifty

In the last week, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 2,674.12 crore, while domestic institutions bought equities worth of Rs 1,782.63 crore.

India's volatility index (India VIX) was up 12.28 percent last week. The smallcap index was down 5.54 percent, largecap index ended 3.34 percent lower, while midcap index shed 4.61 percent.

weekly-markets-rakesh

 

weekly-markets-rakesh (1)

 

weekly-markets-rakesh (2)

 

Nifty PSU Banks has underperform the other sectorial indices with a fall of 8.5 percent during the week.

weekly-markets-rakesh (5)

 

Reliance Industries lost most to its market value on the BSE Sensex, followed by Yes Bank, SBI and Maruti Suzuki.

weekly-markets-rakesh (4)

 

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 10:38 am

