App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 5 charts: Volatile market ends higher amid mixed earnings, new Modi govt

The Sensex ended 279.48 points higher at 39,714.2, while Nifty ended at 11,922.8, up 78.7 percent in the last week

Rakesh Patil
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian markets remained volatile but manage to end on a positive note with Nifty, Sensex were few points away from hitting fresh record highs, while Bank Nifty touched its fresh record high of 31,783.60 in the last week.

For the week, Sensex and Nifty gained 0.7 and 0.6 percent respectively on the back of mixed earnings from India Inc, swearing ceremony of Modi 2.0 government and allocation of portfolio to the ministers.

The Sensex ended 279.48 points higher at 39,714.2, while Nifty ended at 11,922.8, up 78.7 percent in the last week.

Close

The equity benchmark indices ended a highly volatile week on a positive note with the BSE Sensex and Nifty closing higher by 0.7 percent each. However, uncertain global cues induced volatility and restricted further upside. The broader market indices outperformed the benchmark, with BSE Midcap & Smallcap registering healthy gains of 1 percent and 1.1 percent respectively, said Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking.

related news

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' fourth-quarter net profit increased 26.8 percent to Rs 292.5 crore from Rs 230.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 17 percent to Rs 2,019 crore against Rs 1,725.3 crore.

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 53 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 635.9 crore in the fourth quarter primarily due to a one-time charge of Rs 1,085 crore related to the change in distribution for India business.

Its revenues rose 2.3 percent YoY to Rs 7,445.40 crore.

On a weekly basis, the rupee shed 16 paise to ends at 69.68 on May 31 against the May 24 closing of 69.52.

The S&P BSE Midcap index added 1.01 percent, Smallcap Index rose 1.14 percent and S&P BSE Largecap Index was up 0.77 percent in the last week.

midcap

smallcap

largecap

The Nifty Auto index underperformed the sectoral indices with a fall of 3.3 percent during the week.

NSE sector

On the BSE, TCS gained the most in terms of market value followed by HDFC Bank and Infosys, on the other side, ITC lost the most in terms of market value.

mcap
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 09:30 am

tags #Market Edge #markets

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.