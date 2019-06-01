Week in 5 charts: Volatile market ends higher amid mixed earnings, new Modi govt

Indian markets remained volatile but manage to end on a positive note with Nifty, Sensex were few points away from hitting fresh record highs, while Bank Nifty touched its fresh record high of 31,783.60 in the last week.

For the week, Sensex and Nifty gained 0.7 and 0.6 percent respectively on the back of mixed earnings from India Inc, swearing ceremony of Modi 2.0 government and allocation of portfolio to the ministers.

The Sensex ended 279.48 points higher at 39,714.2, while Nifty ended at 11,922.8, up 78.7 percent in the last week.

The equity benchmark indices ended a highly volatile week on a positive note with the BSE Sensex and Nifty closing higher by 0.7 percent each. However, uncertain global cues induced volatility and restricted further upside. The broader market indices outperformed the benchmark, with BSE Midcap & Smallcap registering healthy gains of 1 percent and 1.1 percent respectively, said Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' fourth-quarter net profit increased 26.8 percent to Rs 292.5 crore from Rs 230.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 17 percent to Rs 2,019 crore against Rs 1,725.3 crore.

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 53 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 635.9 crore in the fourth quarter primarily due to a one-time charge of Rs 1,085 crore related to the change in distribution for India business.

Its revenues rose 2.3 percent YoY to Rs 7,445.40 crore.

On a weekly basis, the rupee shed 16 paise to ends at 69.68 on May 31 against the May 24 closing of 69.52.

The S&P BSE Midcap index added 1.01 percent, Smallcap Index rose 1.14 percent and S&P BSE Largecap Index was up 0.77 percent in the last week.

The Nifty Auto index underperformed the sectoral indices with a fall of 3.3 percent during the week.

On the BSE, TCS gained the most in terms of market value followed by HDFC Bank and Infosys, on the other side, ITC lost the most in terms of market value.