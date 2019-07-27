Week in 5 charts: Sensex, Nifty shed 1% amid F&O expiry; rupee falls marginally

After the six-consecutive-day fall, the benchmark indices manage to end higher on July 26 with Nifty finished near to 11,300 on the back of mixed global cues, and earning from India Inc.

The indices witnessed selling pressure on the first four days of the week but ended marginally higher on July 26 amid July F&O expiry, which was the worst since October 2018. In the July series, only seven Nifty stocks ended on a positive note while Nifty midcap & Nifty Bank underperformed the series.

The Sensex ended 454.22 points lower at 37,882.79 while Nifty ended at 11,284.30, down 134.95 points in the last week.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "In the case of Nifty, the bulls managed to defend the support zone of 11,230-11,200 for the third straight session. Near the support zone the bulls managed to post a positive daily close on Friday after six consecutive negative sessions."

"The weekly chart shows that the Nifty achieved the lower Bollinger Band target in the week gone by & the band acted as a floor for the index throughout the week," he added.

On a weekly basis, the rupee shed 10 paise to end at 68.90 on July 26 against the July 19 closing of 68.80.

The S&P BSE Midcap index slipped 1.58 percent, Smallcap Index shed 1.88 percent while S&P BSE Largecap Index was down 1.13 percent last week.

On the BSE, Asian Paints gained the most in terms of market value, followed by TCS and Sun Pharma. On the other, HDFC Bank lost the most in terms of market value.

The Nifty Media index outperformed the sectoral indices with a gain of 5.6 percent during the week.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.