Week in 5 charts: Sensex, Nifty remain rangebound amid F&O expiry; rupee gains

Benchmark indices witnessed a range-bound movement last week as the indices ended marginally higher with no major domestic as well as global data.

The indices remained choppy in the week amid June F&O expiry, which was ended in the red. This is the first time in the last three months when indices closed the series in the red.

The Sensex ended 200.15 points higher at 39,394.64, while Nifty ended at 11,788.9, up 64.8 points last week.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst – HDFC securities, said, "The Nifty as per weekly time frame chart formed a small positive candle with upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern could be considered as a high wave type pattern, which is currently placed at the crucial support of 11,650 levels (upper area of opening upside gap of 20th May).

"The short term trend of Nifty remains range bound. We could expect further weakness in the early part of the next week, but likely to see buying emerging from near the support of 11700-11650 again," he added.

On a weekly basis, the rupee gained 54 paise to end at 69.01 on June 28 against the June 21 closing of 69.55.

On Friday, the rupee closed at the highest level against dollar since April 1. Last week, the Indian Rupee reported biggest gain since week ended May 24.

The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 1.26 percent, Smallcap Index added 1.10 percent and S&P BSE Largecap Index was up 0.68 percent last week.

On the BSE, IndusInd Bank lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki. On the other, TCS gained the most in terms of market value.

On the BSE, SBI gained the most in terms of market value, followed by Axis Bank and HDFC. On the other, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value.

