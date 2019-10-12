Week in 5 charts: Sensex, Nifty gain 1% as earnings kickstart; rupee falls

The market remained highly volatile in the truncated week ended on October 11, amid kick start of the earnings for the September quarter from India Inc.

The benchmark indices finished two trading session on a higher note, while two on the lower side, as the market was shut on October 8 on account of Dussehra.

Two infotech giants TCS and Infosys have declared their Q2 numbers in the last week. Infosys reported a 5.8 percent sequential growth in Q2 FY20 with its net profit at Rs 4,019 crore, while revenue during the quarter rose 3.8 percent QoQ to Rs 22,629 crore.

TCS on October 10 reported a 1 percent sequential decline in the September quarter profit at Rs 8,042 crore, while revenue in rupee terms grew by 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 38,977 crore.

Last week, the Sensex added 453.77 points (up 1.2 percent) to end at 38,127.08, while Nifty rose 130.3 points (up 1.16 percent) at 11,305.05.

On a weekly basis, the Indian rupee fell 14 paise, as it ended at 71.02 on October 11 against the October 4 closing of 70.88.

The S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.49 percent and S&P BSE Large-cap index gained 1 percent, while the Small-cap Index was down 0.29 percent last week.

On BSE, TCS lost the most in terms of market value. On the other, Reliance Industries gained the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel and HUL.

The Nifty Metal index outperformed the sectoral indices with a gain of 1.7 percent during the week.