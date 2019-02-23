App
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 5 charts: Sensex, Nifty end with marginal gains; metal stocks outperform

In the last week, the S&P BSE Largecap rose 0.83 percent, S&P BSE Midcap index jumped 1.64 percent and Smallcap Index gained 2 percent.

Rakesh Patil
Whatsapp

In the rangebound trading, Sensex and Nifty posted marginal gains for the week ended February 22 amid geopolitical tensions and firm global cues as market participants expecting positive outcome from US-China trade talk.

Market finished the first two days on the lower side but managed to bounce back and finished higher for next two days, while it closed flat on the last day of the week.

For the week Sensex rose 0.17 percent or 62.53 points, to end at 35,871.48, while Nifty gained 0.62 percent, or 67.3 points, to close at 10,791.7.

“It appears to be the day of consolidation on the bourses as Nifty50 remained in a tight range of 43 points throughout the trading session with almost forming an indecisive formation after two days of smart recovery. However, on weekly charts a beautiful Hammer formation is visible as the market rallied from the lows of 10,585 in the last week,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

On a weekly basis, the rupee was up 8 paise as it ended at 71.14 on February 22 against January 15 closing of 71.22.

The foreign institutions investors (FIIs) has bought equities worth Rs 5,026.41 crore, while domestic institutions investors (DIIs) bought Rs 4,654.84 crore worth of equities in last week.

midcap

smallcap

largecap

The Nifty Metal index has outperformed other sectoral indices with over 6 percent gain during the week.

sector

On the BSE, ONGC gained the most in terms of market value followed by Vedanta and SBI, while on the other hand, TCS lost the most in terms of market value.

sensex Mcap
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 10:10 am

tags #Market Edge

