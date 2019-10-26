App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 5 charts: Sensex closes above 39K amid earnings, no major global cues; rupee gains

Last week, the Sensex was down 240 points (0.61 percent) to end at 39,058.06, while Nifty shed 77.95 points (0.66 percent) ended at 11,583.9.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The benchmark indices witnessed rangebound trading in the truncated week ended October 25 amid earnings from India Inc. and no major developments in the international markets.

The Sensex managed to hold the 39,000 mark, while Nifty finished below the 11,600 mark.

The Indian markets were closed for trading on October 21, on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"Market was lacklustre in the absence of any major trigger/event in the market. Going forward, investors would keep watch for developments in the US-China trade war, Brexit deal, Infosys whistle-blower case and telcos recourse towards Supreme Court ruling," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Nifty needs to hold the support to attempt the upper band of the trading range towards 11,700 zones while a decisive hold below 11,550 zones could negate the current short term bullish set up for the downside support towards 11,480-11,450 zones," Khemka added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sells last week as they sold equities worth Rs 1,279.02 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 1,421.44 crore.

On a weekly basis, the rupee ended higher as it gained 26 paise at 70.88 on October 25 versus the October 18 closing of 71.14.

The S&P BSE large-cap index shed 0.67 percent, S&P BSE mid-cap index was down 0.54 percent, while the small-cap Index was up 0.20 percent last week.

largecap

 

midcap

 

smallcap

On the BSE, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by ICICI Bank and SBI. On the other, Infosys lost the most in terms of market value.

mcap

The Nifty IT index underperformed the sectoral indices with a loss of 3.3 percent during the week.

nse sector

 

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments.

First Published on Oct 26, 2019 12:11 pm

