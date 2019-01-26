App
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 12:49 PM IST

Week in 5 charts: Nifty ends below 10,800, Sensex slips 1%; Check out the market’s performance

The Sensex was down 0.99 percent this week, or 361.07 points, to end at 36,025.54, while Nifty shed 1.15 percent, or 126.45 points, to close at 10,780.5.

Rakesh Patil
Benchmark indices ended with 1 percent cut in a volatile week ended on January 25 with Nifty breaking its psychological level of 10,800 amid mixed earnings from India Inc and ahead of Interim Budget to be presented on February 1.

The Sensex was down 0.99 percent this week, or 361.07 points, to end at 36,025.54, while Nifty also shed 1.15 percent, or 126.45 points, to close at 10,780.5.

The formation of a bearish candle on daily and weekly scale suggests that supply is visible at higher levels, experts said, adding 10,750 is crucial level because if it breaks the same then there could be more selling pressure in coming sessions.

On a weekly basis, the rupee remained flat against the dollar as it ended at 71.18 on January 25 against January 18, closing of 71.18.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, UltraTech Cement, TVS Motor, Interglobe Aviation, ITC, YES Bank, Biocon are some of the major earnings which were reported in the last week.

The S&P BSE Smallcap Index plunged 3.48 percent, while S&P BSE Largecap and Midcap index fell 1.26 percent and 2.27 percent, respectively.

The Nifty Media index has underperformed other sectoral indices with a 17 percent cut during the week.

On the BSE, Reliance Industries gained the most in terms of market value, while on the other hand, Maruti Suzuki lost the most in terms of market value.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 11:48 am

