Week in 5 charts: Nifty ends below 10,800, IIP at 17-month low; Check out the market’s performance

After ending in positive territory for the first in three days, the benchmark indices have given up some of its gains while Nifty finished the week below 10,800 level, Sensex closed just above the 36,000-level mark.

The market remained volatile during the week amid Q3 earnings from India Inc and there were no major global and domestic data.

The Sensex rose 0.88 percent this week, or 314.74 points, to end at 36,009.84, while Nifty was up 0.63 percent, or 67.65 points, to close at 10,794.95.

"Nifty index a small 'Doji' candle on a weekly scale indicates indecisiveness as follow up is missing on both the side in the market. It has been flirting to its 50 DEMA and continued its alternative positive and negative weekly close for the ninth week," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited said.

On a weekly basis, the rupee depreciated 1.10 percent (Rs 0.70) against the dollar as it ended at 70.49 on January 11 against January 04, closing of 69.72 against the dollar.

India's factory output growth hit a 17-month low at Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in November at 0.5 percent as compared to 8.4 percent in October 2018.

The S&P BSE Largecap and Midcap index gained 0.56 percent and 0.19 percent, while S&P BSE Smallcap Index ended flat.

The Nifty FMCG index has outperformed other sectoral indices with a gain of 1.88 percent during the week.

On the BSE, ITC gained the most in terms of market value, followed by Axis Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank.