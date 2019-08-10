App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 5 charts: Markets volatile amid domestic, global data; rupee dips 119 paise

The Sensex gained 463.69 points to end at 37,581.91, while Nifty ended at 11,109.7, up 112.35 points last week.

Rakesh Patil

The market remained extremely volatile in the last week amid mixed earnings from India Inc, RBI monetary policy, and subdued global cues.

Global markets remained under pressure amid fresh concerns over Sino-US trade worries.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed key rates for the fourth time in a row on August 7.

Close

The committee has reduced repo rates by another 35 basis points to 5.4 percent in the August Policy review while maintaining an accommodative stance. It now stands at the lowest level since April 2010.

related news

The Sensex gained 463.69 points to end at 37,581.91, while Nifty ended at 11,109.7, up 112.35 points last week.

“The Nifty extended its rebound and posted decent gains, thanks to favourable local cues and supportive global markets. Participants are hopeful of some action after the meeting of industry leaders with the FM on Thursday,” Ajit Mishra, VP- Research, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Besides, a scheduled meeting of the overseas investors with the FM on Friday, to ease their tax concerns further boosted the sentiment,” he said.

On August 5, the Indian rupee tumbled 113 paise, registered a biggest single-day fall in the last six years, to end at a five-month low of 70.73 on the back of heavy capital outflows as investors anxious over the US-China trade tension.

Meanwhile, it remained under pressure for the next two day's but on Thursday it snapped the five-day losing streak and end higher by 20 paise at 70.69 against the US dollar.

On a weekly basis, the rupee shed 119 paise to end at 70.78 on August 9 against the August 2 closing of 69.59.

On the other hand, the safe-haven gold prices crossed the Rs 38,000-mark for the first time to hit a fresh high of Rs 38,470 per 10 gram amid the ongoing US-China trade tensions in the last week.

The S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.91 percent, Smallcap Index added 1.63 percent and S&P BSE Largecap Index added 1.17 percent last week.

midcap

smallcap

largecap

On the BSE, HUL added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank and HDFC. On the other, SBI lost the most in terms of market value.

mcap

The Nifty Auto index outperformed the sectoral indices with a gain of 3 percent during the week.

sectorss

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 10:39 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.