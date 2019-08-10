Week in 5 charts: Markets volatile amid domestic, global data; rupee dips 119 paise

The market remained extremely volatile in the last week amid mixed earnings from India Inc, RBI monetary policy, and subdued global cues.

Global markets remained under pressure amid fresh concerns over Sino-US trade worries.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed key rates for the fourth time in a row on August 7.

The committee has reduced repo rates by another 35 basis points to 5.4 percent in the August Policy review while maintaining an accommodative stance. It now stands at the lowest level since April 2010.

The Sensex gained 463.69 points to end at 37,581.91, while Nifty ended at 11,109.7, up 112.35 points last week.

“The Nifty extended its rebound and posted decent gains, thanks to favourable local cues and supportive global markets. Participants are hopeful of some action after the meeting of industry leaders with the FM on Thursday,” Ajit Mishra, VP- Research, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Besides, a scheduled meeting of the overseas investors with the FM on Friday, to ease their tax concerns further boosted the sentiment,” he said.

On August 5, the Indian rupee tumbled 113 paise, registered a biggest single-day fall in the last six years, to end at a five-month low of 70.73 on the back of heavy capital outflows as investors anxious over the US-China trade tension.

Meanwhile, it remained under pressure for the next two day's but on Thursday it snapped the five-day losing streak and end higher by 20 paise at 70.69 against the US dollar.

On a weekly basis, the rupee shed 119 paise to end at 70.78 on August 9 against the August 2 closing of 69.59.

On the other hand, the safe-haven gold prices crossed the Rs 38,000-mark for the first time to hit a fresh high of Rs 38,470 per 10 gram amid the ongoing US-China trade tensions in the last week.

The S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.91 percent, Smallcap Index added 1.63 percent and S&P BSE Largecap Index added 1.17 percent last week.

On the BSE, HUL added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank and HDFC. On the other, SBI lost the most in terms of market value.

The Nifty Auto index outperformed the sectoral indices with a gain of 3 percent during the week.

