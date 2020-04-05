Week in 5 charts | Market plunges over 6% amid rising COVID-19 cases, weak auto sales numbers

Indian benchmark indices ended the truncated last week with a loss of more than 6 percent. This came amid rising concern over the steady rise in the number of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in India. The Nifty has formed a bearish candle on a weekly chart.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for March was at 51.8 against 54.5 in February.

Auto companies continued to report weak set of sales numbers for the month of March 2020. Maruti Suzuki India reported a 47 percent fall in March sales numbers, while Ashok Leyland sales declined by 90 percent.

Also read: Auto stocks slip on weak March sales; Escorts, Maruti, Ashok Leyland worst hit

Bajaj Auto reported 38 percent fall in its March sales, while Eicher Motors’ total VECV sales plunged nearly 83 percent, YoY.

In India, over 3,300 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. Globally, the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have surged past 12 lakh with over 64,000 deaths recorded so far.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact

Last week, the BSE Sensex shed 2,224.64 points (7.4 percent) at 27,590.95, while the Nifty50 was down 576.45 points (6.65 percent) to end at 8,083.8 levels.

The BSE Small-cap, Mid-cap and Large-cap indices down 0.93 percent, 3 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

While foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 10,486.31 crore last week, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,902.75 crore.

The Indian Rupee ended the week 137 paise lower at 76.22 on April 3 against its March 27 closing of 74.85.

On the BSE, TCS lost the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank this week.

The Nifty Private Bank index underperformed sectoral indices with a loss of over 14.7 percent during the week.

: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments.