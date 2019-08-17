Week in 5 charts: Market ends lower in 3-day trading; midcaps seen major cut, rupee down

The Indian market witnessed a range bound movement in the truncated week ended August 16 amid some weak earnings in the final round and selling from FIIs on the back of lingering concerns of trade war.

However, buying from DIIs helped the indices regain some lost ground as they bought equities worth Rs 2,879.63 crore.

The BSE and the NSE remained open for only three days last week as they were shut on August 12 on account of Eid al-Adha and on August 16 on account of the Independence Day.

The Sensex was down 231.58 points to end at 37,350.33 while Nifty ended lower 11,047.8, down 61.85 points last week.

The earnings season has ended, and there are no fresh key domestic triggers. Hence, the focus will now shift to earnings recovery and investors will also take cues from global developments. Therefore, we maintain our cautious stance on the Indian markets in the near term, said Ajit Mishra Vice President – Research, Religare Broking.

Investors would keep a close watch on progress on US-China trade talks, and the movement of crude oil price and rupee-dollar, he added.

On the global front, US President Donald Trump said on August 15 that US and Chinese negotiators were holding "productive" trade talks and expected them to meet in September despite US tariffs on over USD 125 billion worth of Chinese imports taking effect September 1, Reuters reported.

The US and European markets ended higher on August 16 after a report that the German government was prepared to take on new debt. However, US markets posted their third consecutive weekly losses on the back of growing US-China trade tension.

On a weekly basis, the rupee ended 37 paise lower at end at 71.15 on August 16 against the August 9 closing of 70.78.

Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Bank Nifty formed Hammer candle on weekly scale which suggests dips are being bought into but it is facing hurdle near the upper band of the trading range. Now it needs to hold and sustain above 28,200 levels to witness a bounce towards 28,500 then 28,750 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 28,000 then 27,750 levels."

The S&P BSE Midcap index shed 1.31 percent, Smallcap Index was down 0.90 percent and S&P BSE Largecap Index fell 0.59 percent last week.

On the BSE, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by Power Grid and Axis Bank. On the other, TCS lost the most in terms of market value.

The Nifty Energy index outperformed the sectoral indices with a gain of 3.1 percent during the week.