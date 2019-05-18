Week in 5 charts: Late surge helps Nifty close above 11,400 amid elections, Q4 earnings; rupee falls

Benchmark indices added over 1 percent for the week ended May 17 ahead of mixed earnings from India Inc and exit polls for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

The market remained under pressure for the first three days of the last week, while buying in next two day's helped the Sensex to re-test 38,000, while Nifty managed to close above 11,400.

The Sensex ended 1.24 percent higher at 37,930.77, while Nifty ended at 11,407.2, up 1.13 percent in the last week.

Two-wheelers major Bajaj Auto has reported a 20 percent jump in its fourth quarter standalone net profit (Q4FY19) at Rs 1,305.6 crore on the back of one-time gain of Rs 342 crore on reversal of duty paid from 2007-2014.

FMCG major ITC has reported 18.7 percent jump in its Q4FY19 net profit to Rs 3,482 crore on the back of strong sales from the FMCG and cigarette units.

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries has reported a fall in standalone net profit of 37.4 percent at Rs 236 crore against a profit of Rs 377 crore in a year ago period.

On a weekly basis, the rupee shed 31 paise at 70.22 on May 17 against the May 10 closing of 69.91.

The S&P BSE Midcap index shed 0.57 percent, Smallcap Index fell 1.55 percent, while S&P BSE Largecap Index was up 0.84 percent in the last week.

The Nifty pharma index underperformed the sectoral indices with a fall of 5.5 percent during the week.

On the BSE, Bajaj Finance gained the most in terms of market value followed by HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, on the other side, TCS lost the most in terms of market value.