App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 5 charts: Late surge helps Nifty close above 11,400 amid elections, Q4 earnings; rupee falls

The S&P BSE Midcap index shed 0.57 percent, Smallcap Index fell 1.55 percent, while S&P BSE Largecap Index was up 0.84 percent in the last week.

Rakesh Patil
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Benchmark indices added over 1 percent for the week ended May 17 ahead of mixed earnings from India Inc and exit polls for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

The market remained under pressure for the first three days of the last week, while buying in next two day's helped the Sensex to re-test 38,000, while Nifty managed to close above 11,400.

The Sensex ended 1.24 percent higher at 37,930.77, while Nifty ended at 11,407.2, up 1.13 percent in the last week.

Two-wheelers major Bajaj Auto has reported a 20 percent jump in its fourth quarter standalone net profit (Q4FY19) at Rs 1,305.6 crore on the back of one-time gain of Rs 342 crore on reversal of duty paid from 2007-2014.

related news

FMCG major ITC has reported 18.7 percent jump in its Q4FY19 net profit to Rs 3,482 crore on the back of strong sales from the FMCG and cigarette units.

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries has reported a fall in standalone net profit of 37.4 percent at Rs 236 crore against a profit of Rs 377 crore in a year ago period.

On a weekly basis, the rupee shed 31 paise at 70.22 on May 17 against the May 10 closing of 69.91.

The S&P BSE Midcap index shed 0.57 percent, Smallcap Index fell 1.55 percent, while S&P BSE Largecap Index was up 0.84 percent in the last week.

midcap

smallcap

largecap

The Nifty pharma index underperformed the sectoral indices with a fall of 5.5 percent during the week.

sectors

On the BSE, Bajaj Finance gained the most in terms of market value followed by HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, on the other side, TCS lost the most in terms of market value.

marketcap
First Published on May 18, 2019 09:06 am

tags #Market Edge #markets #stocks

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut: Who is canning Cannes 2019?

Did Huma Qureshi forget her pants at Cannes 2019?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli hits back at Aditya Pancholi, says n ...

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019 and it's pure love!

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anil Kapoor defends why he didn't vote, but ...

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, who is the ultimate ...

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role i ...

On His 4th Visit to Holy Shrine, PM Modi's Arrives at Kedarnath on 2-D ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at ...

Amit Shah Sums Up PM Modi's Election Marathon, Says 'He Flew 1.5 Lakh ...

Manipur 10th Result 2019: Manipur Board to Declare HSLC Results Soon a ...

Manipur Class 10 Result 2019: Manipur Board to Release HSLC 10th Resul ...

Meet This 'Chowkidar' from Varanasi Who Has Boycotted Elections All Hi ...

It Was a Very Emotional Ton: Roy Reveals Midnight Hospital Trip After ...

Congress Sharpens Protest in Godse Row, Switches to Mahatma Gandhi's P ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Daily Data

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Row over destruction of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust: BJP has been u ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Villagers in Chhattisgarh's Surguja refrain from voting due to rise in ...

Realme C2 review: Battery life is great and the price is competitive, ...

Iraq's recovery from bloody war with IS may suffer collateral damage a ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibra ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.