you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 5 charts: Indices remain volatile amid mixed domestic data, global cues; rupee ends weak

The Sensex ended 163.83 points lower at 39,452.07 while Nifty ended at 11,823.3, down 47.35 points last week.

Rakesh Patil
Indian indices remained volatile last week but ended on the negative note amid mixed domestic data and global cues.

Sensex and Nifty ended higher for the first two days but remained under pressure for the next three days, resulting into 0.4 percent fall in the both indices for the week that ended on June 14.

On the domestic front, the wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) slipped to a 22-month low at 2.45 percent in May, helped by falling prices of food articles, fuel and power items. In April, the WPI was at 3.07 percent while it was 4.78 percent in May 2018.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.05 in May against 2.92 percent in April. The industrial growth for the month of April came at 3.4 percent versus 0.4 percent in the previous month.

India's May exports stood at $29.99 billion against $26.07 billion in April; imports was at $45.35 billion versus $41.40 billion in April. The May trade deficit was at $15.36 billion against $15.33 billion in April.

"Nifty50 registered a bearish candle on daily as well as on weekly charts thereby negating the impact of 'Hammer' formation on June 13. Moreover, trading range of last couple of weeks remained narrower with current week witnessing a range of 203 points," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

On a weekly basis, the rupee shed 33 paise to end at Rs 69.80 on June 14 against the June 7 closing of Rs 69.47.

The S&P BSE Midcap index fell 1.24 percent, Smallcap Index shed 1.99 percent and S&P BSE Largecap Index was down 0.49 percent last week.

The Nifty Realty index underperformed the sectoral indices with a fall of 3.1 percent during the week.

On the BSE, IndusInd Bank lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki. On the other, TCS gained the most in terms of market value.

First Published on Jun 15, 2019 09:47 am

