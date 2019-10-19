App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 5 Charts: FII buying, earnings lift Sensex, Nifty by 3%; Rupee ends lower

Last week, the Sensex rose 1,171.3 points (up 3.07 percent) to end at 39,298.38, while Nifty added 356.8 points (up 3.15 percent) ended at 11,661.85.

Rakesh Patil

The benchmark indices posted more than 3 percent gains in the week ended October 18 on the back of continued buying from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), earnings from India Inc. and some positive news on the global front.

The Sensex regained 39,000 mark, while Nifty also comfortably ended above the 11,600 mark.

"We may see some consolidation in Nifty after the recent surge while movement on the stock-specific would continue. In the absence of any major event, global cues and earnings will continue to dictate the market trend," said Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking.

India's retail inflation in September grew 3.99 percent against 3.21 percent in August 2019, while India's August Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at -1.1 percent versus 4.6 percent, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis.

On the global front, progress in the US-China trade talks and a step ahead for Brexit deal between the UK and EU also added fuel in the rally.

FIIs remained net buyers in the last week as they bought equities worth Rs 3,213.17 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) also bought equities worth of Rs 2,184.81 crore.

On a weekly basis, the rupee ended lower by 12 paise at 71.14 on October 18 against the October 11 closing of 71.02.

The S&P BSE Mid-cap index gained 4.64 percent, S&P BSE Large-cap index rose 3.49 percent and the Small-cap Index was up 2.78 percent last week.

On the BSE, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by TCS and HUL. On the other, Infosys lost the most in terms of market value.

The Nifty Auto index outperformed the sectoral indices with a gain of 7.67 percent during the week.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments 

First Published on Oct 19, 2019 10:33 am

tags #Market Edge

