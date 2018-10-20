App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 10 charts: Inflation, global cues drag market; rupee gains versus US dollar

Rupee registered highest level against dollar since October 1, while this is the biggest weekly gain since week ended August 24.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The truncated week ended on negative note with Nifty closed a tad above the important support level of 10,300, while Sensex registered a fall

of more than 400 points.

The market remained volatile as it started the week on the positive note but failed to keep the upward momentum on the back of weak global cues. While on domestic front mixed earnings, WPI Inflation, NBFCs and housing finance companies woes have put pressure on the indices.

The Indian markets were remain shut on Thursday on account of Dusshera.

During the week, the Nifty made a high of 10710, while Sensex rose to a level of 35605, but could not able to sustain higher levels and recorded a fall of more than 1 percent each. Nifty fell 168 points, while Sensex was down 417 points in the last week.

On the economy front, September CPI inflation was flat at 3.77 percent against 3.69 percent, MoM, while WPI inflation rose to 5.13 percent in

September from 4.53 percent in August. August IIP was at 4.3 percent versus 6.5 percent in July.

On weekly charts the sell off resulted in 'Bearish Engulfing' formation as current week's candle body completely covered the candle body of
last week which appears to have negated the bullish connotations of preceding week's Hammer formation, said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief

Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

Reliance Industries (-23.85 percent) was the major contributor to the Nifty's fall followed by HDFC (-18.05 percent), Indiabulls Housing Finance (-11.84 percent), Bajaj Finance (-10.65 percent) and Yes Bank (-7.84 percent).

On Friday, rupee has appreciated against the US dollar as it ended higher by 28 paise at 73.32 against Wednesday's close of 73.60. Rupee registered highest level against dollar since October 1, while this is the biggest weekly gain since week ended August 24.

nifty

Foreign investors were net sellers last week, while domestic institutions remained buyers.

India's volatility index (India VIX) was up 6.2 percent last week, while largecap index fell 1.5 percent, midcap was down 1.6 percent and smallcap fell 0.5 percent.

Nifty Auto index has underperformed other sectoral indices with a fall of 4.3 percent during the week.

Maruti Suzuki lost most to its market value on the BSE, followed by Reliance Industries, HDFC and Yes Bank.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Oct 20, 2018 09:55 am

