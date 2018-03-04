Week Ahead: Trump’s trade policy, PSU banks, among 10 things that could affect the market

The market has witnessed a mixed, truncated week, with the Sensex and Nifty falling around 0.30 percent. The steepest falls were witnessed inin Nifty Auto and the Bank Nifty and the midcap index was also down 1 percent.

Selloff in the last hour ahead of the long weekend brought about weakness in the market on Thursday. The Sensex ended over 100 points lower, while the Nifty closed below 10,500.

The Sensex ended 137 points down or 0.40 percent at 34,046.94, while the Nifty was down 34.50 points or 0.33 percent at 10,458.40. The market breadth favoured the declines as 1,163 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,532 shares, while 207 shares were unchanged.

“Key indices erased all the gains and settled on a flat note last week. The possibility of four rate hikes this year in the US, rising crude oil prices and rising bond yields were among the major concerns that dragged the markets lower. Even promising quarterly GDP numbers failed to cheer the sentiment on the Dalal Street,” Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said in a statement.

In the upcoming week, apart from PSU bank-related developments, global and domestic data will be in focus. Investors will keep an eye out for the likely trade tiff that is seen arising out of US President Trump’s import tariff imposition on steel and aluminium.

Here are ten things that could move the market in the upcoming week.

Stocks in focus

Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s Unit 4 has received nine observations from the US Food and Drug Administration. The unit was inspected between February 12 and 20, 2018.

PNB: Lingam Prabhakar appointed as executive director.

BDO India Appointed As Forensic Auditor For 5 Grp Cos Of Nirav Modi

ONGC: Appointment of Rajesh Kakkar on the Board of the firm.

TVS Motor: Total Sales rise 37% At 2.90 Lakh Units Vs 2.10 Lakh Units (YoY)

NMDC: Cuts Prices Of Lump Ore & Fines By Rs 100/Tn For March

Corporate action

Stocks such as TVS Motor, DCM Shriram, HUDCO, and PFC, among others could be in focus as their boards meet to discuss the dividend issue.

Meanwhile, other companies such as HDFC, REC, NBCC, and Amber, among others, could be on investors’ radar on the back of fund raising plans of the company. Additionally, stocks such as Balrampur Chini, IDFC Bank, among others are set to meet to discuss buyback issue and interest payment.

Trump trade ties

The market could be on its feet based on developments on Friday, where US President Donald Trump looked to tighten metal imports.

Trump has said that he would impose a 25 percent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium to protect US producers, a move that could trigger a trade war with China and Europe.

An executive order in this regard would be signed next week, Trump said after a meeting with executives of steel and aluminium companies yesterday.

"It'll be for a long period of time...And you'll have protection for a long time in a while. You'll have to regrow your industries, that's all I'm asking," Trump said in the presence of a pool of reporters.

Global cues

Apart from decisions taken by the Trump administration regarding import tariffs on steel and aluminium, there are several other global cues in focus as well.

Manufacturing and services data will be out in China and US next week, along with GDP data in Japan. US employment data, non-farm payrolls, will also be out in the forthcoming week.

All these data points could also be in focus for the market going ahead.

Macro data

Back home, the Street may look to focus on data coming from the services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data for the month of February.

The manufacturing PMI fell to a four-month low of 52.1 against 52.4 in January. The lows come against the December high of 54.7. Whether services PMI too follows suit of manufacturing data will be seen by the Street.

Technical factors

On the weekly charts the Nifty formed a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of pattern which should weigh on markets in the coming week.

The index continued its weakness for the third consecutive session and corrected towards 10,450 zones. The index has been making lower high and lower lows from the last two trading sessions and sustained selling is seen at every small bounce back move.

HDFC Securities, in its weekly analysis, said that the underlying trend of Nifty from daily to monthly timeframe is down. The important top reversal pattern has been formed/confirmed, from smaller to larger timeframe.

“We expect further weakness in Nifty down to the retest of important support of ~ 10,300 levels for next week, where one may expect emergence of minor buying interest again,” the brokerage said in a report.

FII flows

After turning net buyers in January, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers for February. March, too, has begun with FIIs being large buyers. They purchased a little over Rs 240 crore worth of shares from the Indian market on Thursday. The Street will keep an eye on these movements, especially after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on rate hike in this year.

Rupee

The movement of rupee will also be tracked by investors next week. The currency hit a multi-month low last week, which led to a rise in IT and pharma stocks as well. Going forward, the currency will also be in focus post Powell’s statements to the Senate Banking Committee.

The rupee closed at 65.17, up 0.01 percent from its previous close of 65.18. It had opened at 65.25 and touched a high and a low of 65.10 and 65.27, respectively.

PSU banks

Shares of PSU banks will continue to remain on investors’ radar based on developments in the Punjab National Bank scam. The lender last week clarified that the amount of scam could rise to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore. Additionally, banks have begun clarifying to the exchange regarding fraudulent accounts. Meanwhile, the government’s laws to prevent swindlers along with norms to declare frauds over Rs 50 crore will keep investors and potential investors in these stocks on their feet.

Earnings action

Although major companies have ended up declaring their results around 8 companies will be declaring their results in the upcoming week.

The prominent ones in focus are going to be Orchid Pharma, Gammon India, Coal India, NBCC and REC India, among others.​