Week ahead: New listing, Infosys and global cues among 10 factors to keep D-Street on its feet

The market ended a truncated week on a good note, as benchmark indices closed with strong gains. The Nifty ended the day at a record closing high, while the Sensex ended higher by almost 300 points. Having said that, it failed to hold 38,000-mark. Gains on Friday helped the market end on a positive note on a weekly basis. Sensex and Nifty are up 0.2-0.4 percent for the week.

All sectors ended in the green, with maximum gains seen among banks, metals, FMCG, and pharma names, among others. Midcaps, too, saw a strong rally, rising over 1 percent.

PSU banks were the biggest gainers, possibly on reports of government nudging the RBI to relook PCA rules for banks. The Bank Nifty managed to reclaim 28,000, but is 200 points away from record close.

Stocks such as HDFC, Infosys, Maruti and Hero MotoCorp kept the Nifty away from 11,500-mark.

Brokers said sentiment got a lift on uninterrupted buying by domestic institutional investors, while global markets were mixed after the US and China agreed to resume trade talks.

It was the fourth straight week of gains for the benchmarks. The Sensex recorded a rise of 78.65 points, or 0.21 per cent, while the Nifty gained 41.25 points, or 0.36 per cent, during the week.

Listing

The upcoming week will see a new entrant getting listed on the exchanges. CreditAccess Grameen will be listed on bourses after having a successful initial public offering (IPO) issue.

The Rs 1,131-crore IPO received bids for 4,17,97,980 shares against the total issue size of 1,88,29,684 shares.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5.52 times, non institutional investors 98 per cent and retail investors 88 per cent, merchant banking sources said.

The public offer comprises of fresh issue of up to Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11,876,485 shares, including anchor portion of 8,041,617 shares.

Price band for the offer, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, has been fixed at Rs 418-422 per share.

US-China meet to quell trade war concerns

The Street is likely to watch out for all the cues from upcoming meeting of officials from US and China. Trade war clashes between the two nations have dominated negative cues for the market in the recent past. Both nations have indulged in imposing tariffs on goods and services to the tune of billions of dollars.

China said on Thursday it will hold a fresh round of trade talks with the United States in Washington later this month, offering a glimmer of hope for progress in resolving a conflict that has set world markets on edge.

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen will meet with US representatives led by Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, the Ministry of Commerce, said in a statement on its website.

The world's two largest economies have implemented several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs on each others goods since the start of the year and have threatened further tariffs on exports worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

The announcement of the forthcoming meeting comes after a lull in talks between the two sides, but it is unclear whether it will take place before or after Aug. 23, when Washington is due to activate additional tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing has said it will retaliate in kind.

Infosys in focus

Shares of Infosys, an index heavyweight, are likely to be in focus on the back of an abrupt resignation by its chief financial officer (CFO), MD Ranganath.

The company on Saturday announced that Chief Financial Officer MD Ranganath has stepped down to pursue “professional opportunities in new areas”. His resignation was accepted by the Infosys Board on Saturday. Ranganath will remain CFO until November 16.

“The Board will immediately commence the search for the next Chief Financial Officer,” Infosys said in a statement.

Global cues

The market could also watch out for tensions on the Turkish front. The country’s currency has been hit on the back of a diplomatic row with the US, along with low interest rate regime amid high inflation. Along with it, high debt as well as low forex reserves are taking a toll on the local economy there.

The turmoil could extend further as a Turkish court recently rejected an appeal that sought the release of Anew Brunson, a US pastor who is under house arrest for espionage and terror-related charges.

A high court in Izmir upheld a decision taken by a lower court earlier this week. Brunson's lawyer said he would appeal again in 15 days.

Macro data

Apart from US-China meeting to iron out differences, investors could watch out for global cues such as OPEC meeting in the US, release of FOMC meeting’s minutes, crude oil imports in the US, PMI data in Europe as well as the US, home sales data in the US, and national CPI in Japan, among others.

In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce is forex reserves data, a regular activity by the central bank. But, in the midst of a weak rupee, the data could be watched by the Street.

Technical factors

The Nifty after opening sharply higher above psychological 11,400-mark, extended rally to move near its intraday record high and finally ended at record closing high on Friday, driven by broad-based buying.

The index formed bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts as well as weekly scale. It closed half a percent higher for the truncated week.

The underlying trend of Nifty, from smaller (daily) to a larger timeframe chart like monthly is in uptrend, and currently we are witnessing a strong upside momentum in the market, analysts at HDFC Securities said in a report.

The next upside levels to be watched for the August month is at 11,525 (38.2% Fibonacci projection) and the next is at 11,790 levels (61.8% Fib projection-weekly 3 points). “We are labelling this upmove as a last euphoric upmove of an important uptrend, which has started from the low of 9951-March 18. The negative divergence in the momentum oscillators are forming, and the Nifty is heading towards a crucial overhead resistance of 11,600 -11,800 levels,” analysts further added.

This upper area is going to act as an important top reversal pattern for Nifty in coming months, which could result in a deep cut in the index, as well as in the stocks from the highs. The formation of reversal pattern at the highs could hint quantum of declines from the highs

Rupee trajectory

The rupee has had a historic week, with the currency dipping to all-time lows of 70.39, breaching the psychological 70 per dollar level. A sharp fall in Turkish lira was seen as one of the triggers for the global currency rout.

At the last traded price, the rupee slid 26 paise to close below the 70-mark for the first time against the US currency, hammered by a strong dollar demand amid growing concerns over widening trade deficit.

The Indian currency collapsed to a historic intra-day trading low of 70.40 before closing at a fresh lifetime low of 70.15 per dollar, down by 26 paise or 0.37 percent over the previous close.

Emerging market currencies and stocks remained in the investors' crosshairs as worries mounted despite fresh rally for the Turkish lira.

Stocks in news

Jet Airways: Clarified to NSE on the news - Jet in talks with True Jet for subleasing of ATR aircrafts.

The company said it is evaluating all possible alternatives for optimum fleet utilisation and committed to making appropriate disclosures as per SEBI regulations. It has been regular in making required disclosures as per SEBI regulations. "We are unable to comment on reasons for increase in share price on stock exchanges and committed to making disclosures that have a bearing on operations and company's performance."

Mawana Sugars: Board has given in-principle approval for installation of incinerator boiler, evaporators and bagasse shed at its unit Meerut, UP with an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore; to explore the possibility of expansion of NSC Distillery by 30 KLPD; and for apply to Government of India, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) for putting up a new Distillery of 120 KLPD at Mawana Sugar Works, Mawana, UP.

Prism Cement: Company has awarded Letter of Intent (LoIs) for development of captive solar power projects via special purpose vehicles at its manufacturing facilities with an aggregate capacity of 22 MW. These captive solar power projects are likely to be commissioned in next six to eight months' timeframe. The company will invest approximately Rs 8 crore in captive solar power projects towards acquiring the equity shareholding of 26 percent in the relevant SPV.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has accorded the Environmental Clearance (EC) to the project for expansion cum modernisation of company's fertiliser plant.

Meghmani Organics (MOL): Scheme of arrangement for amalgamation amongst Meghmani Finechem (MFL) a subsidiary and Meghmani Agrochemicals (MAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MOL is proposed.

Dhunseri Petrochem: Company entered into a share purchase agreement with Engineering for the Petroleum & Process Industries (ENPPI) for the purchase of its 7 percent stake in joint venture company Egyptian Indian Polyester Company S A E (EIPET).

Goa Carbon: Maintenance work at the company's Goa unit has been completed and the Kiln has been lit up. After preliminary heat up, feeding of raw material will commence and normal production is likely to resume from August 18.

Idea Cellular: Axiata informed on August 15 it relinquished all major rights to nominate a director on company's board & anti-dilution right.

Corporate action

Apart from companies announcing the results, a few stocks are likely to be in focus on the back of different corporate developments.

For instance, Dhampur Sugar, DMart, Mukta Arts, Balrampur Chini, Hindustan Zinc, Inox Leisure, Aurobindo Pharma and IL&FS Transport will hold their Annual General Meetings (AGMs).

FOMC minutes

The Street will also keep an eye on minutes from the recently-concluded meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The central bank had managed to hold key interest rates during the previous meeting. But, with the Fed having hinted overall three rate hikes in 2018, the tone during the meeting and a guidance on further rate hikes could provide further clarity on that front.