Week Ahead: IPO, auto sales among 10 factors Street will watch out

Broad-based buying across all sectors, coupled with strong gains among metal and pharma names, ensured that the market began March series on a very strong note. Supportive global cues also aided sentiment.

Both Sensex and Nifty ended with gains of over 1 percent. Gains in HDFC twins, Reliance, Vedanta, ITC and Tata Steel, helped indices end higher.

“In this week, markets had to deal with weak set of Macroeconomic data as trade deficit widened and this was accompanied by decline in INR against the USD and further firming up of domestic bond yields. While there has been some correction in the market in February, the market may have further downside in light of the firming up of the domestic bond yields, we believe,” Sanjeev Zarbade, Vice-president-PCG Research at Kotak Securities said in a statement.

The market has had a forgetful February series, falling over 6 percent in for the month, while banks and midcaps took a bigger hit of 9 percent. Lupin, Dr Reddy’s, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, Yes Bank, UPL, ICICI Bank, BPCL and ONGC were the major Nifty losers, falling 10-16 percent in February series.

In the upcoming week, the Street will watch out for cues from the primary market, which has one new IPO and a listing. Coupled with this, auto sales, as well as global and domestic cues could keep investors on their feet.

IPO

The Street will keep a tab on a new entrant hitting the primary market in a bid to raise funds.

HG Infra Engineering will open its issue for subscription on February 26 and is looking to raise Rs 462 crore through it. The issue will close on February 28.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 263-270 apiece and consists of a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 300 crore an offer for sale of up to 60 lakh scrips by the existing shareholders.

Brokerage houses have largely recommended subscribing to the issue with a long term horizon as well.

Listing

Healthcare services provider Aster DM Healthcare will be listing on stock exchanges on Monday. The IPO had received a tepid response after receiving 1.3 times subscription.

The IPO, which had aimed to raise Rs 980 crore, got bids for 4.87 crore equity shares against issue size of 3.73 crore shares, excluding anchor investors' portion. The company raised Rs 294 crore, out of total issue size of Rs 980 crore, from anchor investors.

Auto sales

The upcoming week will also see automobile majors declaring their sales data for February. January had seen some uptick, largely on the back of low base of demonetisation and some recovery in hinterland markets.

But overall, auto stocks have not had a great year. Since the start of this year, auto indices have lost a little over 8 percent, while for February, there were negative returns of over 6 percent.

The Street will be looking for cues from the sales and any uptick in those numbers could push scrips higher.

Corporate action

Seven companies are in focus next week as their boards meet ahead for discussing interim dividends and interest payments.

Additionally, stocks such as FDC could be in focus as its buyback is set to take place on February 26, 2018.

Stocks in focus

Idea Cellular: Raised Rs 3,500 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

DCM Shriram: Second interim dividend declared at 170% i.e Rs 3.40 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for FY 2017-18

IDBI Bank: Shareholders approve shares up to Rs 2,729 crore To government On preferential basis.

Bharti Airtel & Motorola Partner For 4G Smartphones Starting At Rs 3,999

HDFC Bank: SEBI has asked the bank to complete inquiry on WhatsApp leaks case in three months.

InterGlobe Aviation: Supreme Court rejects airline’s plea against transfer of operations to Delhi’s T2 airport from T1.

Technical Factors

On a weekly basis, Nifty made a Dragonfly Doji kind of pattern which suggests that a reversal in the trend could be in the offing.

A Dragonfly Doji pattern signals indecision among traders but it also points to the fact that bulls managed to bring the index towards the opening level. The index has to sustain above 10,400 for the bullish sentiment to continue.

On the options front, Maximum Put open interest was seen at 10,000 followed by 10,400 strikes while maximum Call open interest was seen at 10700 followed by 10,500 and 11,000 strikes.

HDFC Securities believes that the near term trend of Nifty shows an upside reversal, as per daily and weekly timeframe. One may expect further upmove from here and the next upside levels to be watched is 10,620-650 levels, for next week.

“The expected upmove could be considered as a pullback rally of a down trend, and this could eventually form a new lower top of the negative sequence. After the completion of expected pullback rally, the Nifty could resume second round of sharp weakness from the highs,” the brokerage said in its report.

Macro Data

In India, the Street will await cues from economic data such as GDP for Q3 purchasing managers’ index (PMI).

Nikkei manufacturing PMI will be declared on February 28, along with infrastructure output and GDP data. The Street could take a note of these key data points as economic recovery is one of the major aspects experts are betting on going forward for the market.

Global Cues

Geopolitical issues could be in focus after US imposed heavy sanctions on North Korea. Apart from that, global economic data will also keep investors on their feet.

CPI inflation data in Europe, GDP data in US, home sales, along with jobs data in Europe and US is in focus. Additionally, the Street will watch for non-farm payrolls data in the US as well.

Rupee move

The rupee’s trajectory will be a key thing to be observed going forward. Some weakness in it through the last week, boosted stocks of information technology companies. The currency touched 65-odd levels on February 22, marking the bearishness in currency market.

Going forward, the currency’s move could be important for the Street, which will help it in tracking related stocks and bond moves as well.

Earnings action

About 17 companies will declare their earnings in the upcoming week. The key ones to watch will be players such as TVS Motor, ONGC, HUDCO, Rain Industries and PFC.