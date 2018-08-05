Week Ahead: HDFC MF’s listing and earnings, among 10 things to keep D-Street on its feet

Bulls took back all the momentum from bears on Friday, as benchmarks managed to end the day and week on a very strong note. The Sensex closed up over 390 points, while the Nifty scaled past 11,350. Both indices posted biggest one-day gains in more than a month.

There was buying visible across the board. Banks, metals and FMCG were the major sectoral gainers, while midcaps too saw a big gain; up almost a percent.

For the week, both Sensex and Nifty ended up to 0.7 percent higher. The midcap index gained almost 2 percent, while the Bank Nifty was up 0.2 percent. Biggest gainers include Dr Reddy's, Lupin, Venkys and JK Paper, among others. Meanwhile, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the biggest lowers.

Going forward, the Street will watch out fresh listings, a new IPO as well as developments from earnings as well. “Traders will continue to keep an eye on developments in monsoon session of Parliament, progress of monsoon and global macroeconomic data to dictate the trend on the bourses next week,” Rahul Sharma, Senior Research Analyst at Equity99 said in a statement.

HDFC MF to list on Monday

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) is set to debut on the bourses on August 6, after receiving a great response to the issue from institutional investors.

The joint venture fund house raised Rs 2,800.33 crore through public issue and issued 2,54,57,555 equity shares at Rs 1,100 per share. Such an overwhelming response indicated the listing could be at a hefty premium and experts agree.

Sources told Moneycontrol that current grey market premium suggests that the stock may fetch a premium of Rs 500-600 per share over issue price of Rs 1,100. Market experts peg the listing around Rs 1,450-1,600 apiece.

IPO

The upcoming week will also see another company hitting the primary market to raise funds.

CreditAccess Grameen, a leading micro-finance institution headquartered in Bengaluru, will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on August 8 with a price band at Rs 418-422 per share.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,18,76,485 equity shares by the promoter, CreditAccess Asia N V. The offer will close on August 10. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter.

Almost 1,200 BSE companies to declare results

It is a bumper earnings week for the market as 1,198 companies on the BSE will declare their numbers for June quarter.

Among the key names include Adani Group companies, Avanti Feeds, Britannia, Dena Bank, Dixon Technologies, Graphite India, Max Financial Services, Parag Milk Foods, Prataap Snacks, Syndicate Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Punjab National Bank, MPhasis, Sobha, SRF, TVS Motor, BEML, Cipla, Lupin, City Union Bank, HPCL and NMDC, State Bank of India and Siemens, among others.

Macro Data

The Street will watch out for domestic macro data such as forex reserves that will be out next Friday. Along with it, investors will also watch out for cues from IIP data. The government will be declaring index for industrial production (IIP) for the month of June.

Global Cues

The Street will watch out for data from global economies. For instance, Euro retail PMI data will be out for July, while forex reserves data will be out for China and Japan. Investors may also watch out for Chinese inflation data along with vehicle sales. US will also declare its inflation data as well along with Japanese GDP data that will be out on August 10, 2018.

Technical Factors

The index formed strong bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts. The renewed trade war tensions between world's largest economies US and China spooked the market on Thursday.

The rally today was led by value buying after recent consolidation. All sectoral indices ended in the green with Bank, Financial Services, FMCG and Metal indices rising over a percent each.

The broader markets also participated in the rally with the Nifty Midcap index climbing a percent.

The underlying trend of Nifty, from smaller (daily) to a larger timeframe chart like monthly is in uptrend, and currently we are witnessing a strong upside momentum in the market, HDFC Securities said in a report.

"This upper area is going to act as an important top reversal pattern for Nifty in coming months, which could result in a deep cut in the index, as well as in the stocks from the highs. The formation of reversal pattern at the highs could hint quantum of declines from the highs," analysts at the firm wrote.

Corporate Action

Investors will keep an eye on all corporate action apart from earnings meetings. For instance, Monsanto, Cochin Shipyard, Godrej Consumer Products, JK Paper, UPL, Castrol India, CDSL, and Nestle India, among others will be going ex-dividend in the upcoming week. Additionally, investors could eye stocks such as Graphite India, Eveready Industries, TVS Motor, and Blue Star who have their Board meetings lined up.

Stocks in news

Berger Paints: The company's net profit rose 20 percent at Rs 134.9 crore year on year. Its revenues grew 19 percent at Rs 1,483 crore.

Vedanta: Metals manufacturing body seeks government support to start Sterlite in Tuticorin.

Jet Airways: The airline has rubbished reports of unable to sustain beyond 60 days. Also, it wrote to its staff allaying any such fears as well.

Wockhardt Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 86 crore

JSW Holdings: The company's net profit fell over 75 percent to Rs 10 crore.

Crude prices

The Street is likely to be on its feet following the fluctuation in crude oil prices. Oil prices are currently hovering around USD 74, and there has been some marginal downtick on that front. Investors will keep an eye on any such moves from the commodity.

Crude futures pulled back on Friday, giving up gains from the previous session as trade concerns weighed on the market and fueled concerns about demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures finished Friday's session down 47 cents at $68.49 per barrel. Brent crude futures fell 31 cents to $73.14 per barrel at 2:25 p.m. ET.

WTI also posted its fifth straight weekly loss. Brent is on track for its fourth week of declines in five, set for a drop of more than 1 percent.

Rupee move

The market will keep an eye on Indian currency's movement as well.

The beaten-down rupee staged a good show on Friday by recuperating 10 paise to end at 68.60 against the US dollar in line with a stellar rally in domestic equities despite ongoing global trade war jitters. The domestic unit earlier plunged by 27 paise to hit a one-week low of 68.70.

The forex market sentiment got revived towards the fag-end trade largely tracking strength in local shares and falling global crude prices that helped offset early steep losses in the Indian rupee.