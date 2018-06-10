Week Ahead: G7 Summit, Trump-Kim meet, domestic data among 10 things market will watch for

A solid fight back by the bulls in the last hour of trade ensured that benchmark indices ended the day and the week, slightly off their lows.

The Sensex managed to end flat, while the Nifty closed above the 10,750 mark.

The day was largely marked by weak moves in the market, because weak global cues, a surge in crude prices and a rise in bond yield dampened the mood.

The rupee too depreciated against the dollar, worsening the already tepid environment.

Most major sectoral indices were trading in the red, but defensive sectors like information technology and pharmaceuticals gained.

The Nifty Pharma index rose by over 4 percent, and PSU banks and IT stocks too witnessed good sessions.

For the week, the market gained a little over half a percent, with bank stocks finishing as the biggest losers.

The Nifty Midcap index ended around one percent higher than its closing level at the end of last week.

For the coming week, meetings by global central banks, and NSE's surveillance measures and its resultant impact on midcap stocks, are likely to keep investors on their feet.

"After the recent smart upmove, we expect the markets to consolidate in the coming sessions. The near term market trend will be dictated by domestic macro data like IIP for the month of April and CPI and WPI inflation for May, movement of crude oil prices & currency (INR vs USD) and progress of monsoon," Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking, said in a statement.

"Global developments, especially in US & China, will also be closely monitored. Investors should consider any correction as an opportunity to accumulate fundamentally sound stocks. However, considering high volatility in the indices, traders should keep their positions hedged," Manglik said.

Central bank meetings

This week, the market will keep an eye on developments from the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

Investors will watch out for the Federal Open Market Committee's decision, due Wednesday.

The FOMC is widely expected to raise interest rates, so the market could see some pronounced moves in the second half of next week.

Surveillance measures

Investors could also react to the fresh set of inclusions in stocks under additional surveillance measures.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday decided to introduce additional surveillance measures for companies that are undergoing insolvency resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The exchange has listed 60 companies that are undergoing insolvency resolution. The additional surveillance will be in effect from Monday.

Stocks such as ABG Shipyard, Amtek Auto, Bhushan Steel, IVRCL, Jaypee Infratech, Monnet Ispat, Lanco Infratech, Orchid Pharma, Ruchi Soya Industries, Viceroy Hotels, Alok Industries, Tecpro Systems, and Zenith Computers, will be under surveillance.

Midcap performance

BSE's move to add 109 stocks to its additional security measures list spooked a lot of investors, following which midcap stocks took a hit.

With NSE following suit, midcap and smallcap stocks could see yet another sell-off in the not-so-distant future.

As such, midcaps have had a weak year, falling around 12-15 percent since the beginning of January. In comparison, they had risen by around 50 percent last year.

Experts reckon the weakness in midcap and smallcap stocks could hamper flows into mutual funds, which form the core of all domestic institutional investors.

With FIIs largely having sold off their holdings this year, anything that slows DII investment down could have an amplified impact on the market.

Macro data

The market will also keep their eyes open for domestic data indicators like the index of industrial production (IIP), which is due to be announced on Tuesday.

The government will also be announcing inflation data for May based on the wholesale price index (WPI) on Thursday.

Recent trends in inflation will be in focus, given that the RBI's MPC decided to hike its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points this past week.

Global cues

On the global front, key events like the G7 Summit and the Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting are likely to hog the limelight.

The G7 Summit is taking place over the weekend, and US President Donald Trump is set to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un on Tuesday in a bid to dissolve tensions between the two countries.

Technical factors

The Nifty made a bullish candle on the daily charts on an intraday basis and a 'Long Legged Doji' kind of pattern on the weekly charts.

A typical long-legged Doji pattern is formed when the opening price is almost equal to the closing price, but there is a lot of intraday movement on either side.

The underlying trend of the Nifty is positive but choppy. Key overhead resistance, and negative patterns for both small and large time frames indicates the possibility of a sharp reversal in coming weeks, HDFC Securities said in a report.

"The maximum upside levels to be watched for next week is 10,800-850 levels, and a confirmation of reversal could open up a resumption of sharp weakness from the highs," the brokerage said.

Banking stocks in focus

Bank stocks are likely to be in focus after the government is considering the setting up of an asset reconstruction company for all bad loans.

After a brainstorming session with public sector bank chiefs, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said: "A committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Sunil Mehta non executive chairman of PNB (Punjab National Bank) to deliberate whether it is worth considering setting up of an asset reconstruction company (ARC) or an asset management company (AMC) to deal with assets having exposure to several banks."

The 'bad bank' idea is one of the most debated ones for stressed asset resolution, and has been suggested by many experts, including RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya and the government's Economic Survey.

A 'bad bank' is an entity that buys non-performing assets or stressed loans from banks and financial institutions, mostly at a discounted market price.

It then works to recover and turnaround the assets through professional management, sale or restructuring.

Corporate action

Apart from results, few could be in focus because of corporate actions. Can Fin Homes, MAS Financial Services, Infosys, and Asian Paints could draw attention as the companies are expected to declare interim dividends.

Bank of Maharashtra will be holding its annual general meeting in the coming week. LG Balakrishnan Brothers will go ex-bonus and Jagran Prakashan will go ex-buyback from June 14, 2018.

Stocks in the news

Natco: The company launched an injection, which will be an anti-fungal agent.

Syndicate Bank: Raises one-year MCLR To 8.55 percent from 8.50 percent

Shoppers Stop: Vijay Jain resigns as chief financial officer

Inox Wind: Auditors resign citing time constraints

TCS: Promoter Tata Sons pledged 1.04 percent stake on June 5

Indian Overseas Bank: Raised lending rate by 5-10 bps, effective June 10

Rupee/Crude movement:

The market will keep a close watch on any movement in the rupee, which ended a tad weaker on Friday. IT stocks ended the day in the green as a result.

Crude prices, meanwhile, rose to over USD 75 a barrel, which negatively impacted OMC stocks.

The trajectory on crude prices is important for India as it imports a major chunk of its fuel requirements.

While crude prices did cool off in the second half of the session, investors will be mindful of this upmove.