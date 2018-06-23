Week Ahead: F&O expiry and a new IPO, among 10 factors that market will watch

The market staged a smart rally in late trade on June 22 with the Sensex rising more than 250 points, backed by banking and financials, FMCG and pharma stocks. But Reliance Industries, which was down 1.9 percent, capped some gains.

Globally, investors awaited the outcome of the OPEC meeting due later in the day, and also monitored trade developments between the world's largest economies US and China.

The 50-share NSE Nifty strongly closed above 10,800-mark, rising 80.80 points to 10,821.90.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 257.21 points to 35,689.60 but the market breadth was in favour of bears. About 1,401 shares declined against 1,159 advancing shares on the BSE.

For the week, the Sensex and Nifty ended flat while Nifty Bank gained over a percent.

Going forward, a new IPO, updates on trade tiff between US and China and monsoon’s progress will keep investors on their feet.

"Stock specific action will remain the flavor of the week in an otherwise dull and direction-less trading market where investors look for global clues. On-going geopolitics will remain in focus and developments in trade spat between the US and China will be closely watched. On the domestic front, investors will now track progress of monsoon," Rahul Sharma, Senior Research Analyst at Equity 99 said in a statement.

IPO

The upcoming week will see another entrant in the primary market as Varroc Engineering comes with its initial public offer (IPO).

The Aurangabad-based auto component maker announced a Rs 1,955-crore IPO that opens on June 26 at a price band of Rs 965-967. The offer consists of an offer-for-sale to the tune of 20,221,730 equity shares by promoters and existing investors.

The issue closes on 28 and the offer includes a reservation of 1,00,000 shares for employees, at a discount of Rs 48 a share.

Monsoon update

Investors could possibly be eyeing developments from the progress on monsoon as well. Several stocks, especially in the consumption and rural agricultural space, had run up in anticipation of a good monsoon forecast. Having said that, the season so far has not gathered steam.

Monsoon rainfall was 9 percent lower than normal so far in June, but in some states such as Gujarat the rainfall deficit was as high as 93 percent, data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.

However, according to multiple media reports, the weather information body expects monsoon to recovery from Sunday (June 24, 2018).

OPEC outcome

The market could take cues from reaction in oil prices after Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) met on Friday and agreed on boosting supply. So, oil price-linked stocks such as aviation, OMCs as well as paints, among others could see some movements.

It agreed on a modest increase in oil production from next month after its leader Saudi Arabia persuaded arch-rival Iran to cooperate, following calls from major consumers to curb rising fuel costs.

Saudi Arabia said the move would translate into a nominal output rise of around 1 million barrels per day (bpd), or 1 percent of global supply. Iraq said the real increase would be around 770,000 bpd because several countries that had suffered production declines would struggle to reach full quotas.

"The market on Friday surged into the green later afternoon to close with a gain of 81 points or 0.75%. The buying seems to have emerged on hopes the OPEC plus Russia group will increase production by a million barrels. We would take this expectation with a pinch of salt as the Crude oil prices were still firm," VK Sharma, Head Private Client Group & Capital Markets Strategy at HDFC Securities said in a statement.

Technical Cues

The Nifty formed a 'Bullish Engulfing' pattern on Friday’s chart and a Doji type of candle on the weekly scale. The index also rebounded sharply from close to its support levels of 10,700 levels.

Formation of bullish engulfing pattern signifies that bulls have taken control over D-Street.

According to HDFC Securities, one may expect some more upmove towards 10,900-950 levels by next week, but the market sustaining the highs could be a great challenge ahead. There is a possibility of higher levels weakness during mid to later part of next week. “The daily timeframe chart is showing a range bound action with positive bias, but the overall chart pattern of weekly timeframe is signaling a weak upside strength and an instability of bulls at the higher levels,” the report further added.

Global cues

While trade war concerns between US and China could continue to dominate the set of cues for the market, investors could also make note of other economic data in the upcoming week.

For instance, the US will declare Richmond manufacturing index on Tuesday, while pending home sales data will also be out during the week. CPI inflation trends in Europe as well as retail sales data in Japan could keep investors interested. GDP figures will also be out in the US in the upcoming week.

Stocks in news

Tata Power: Gets defence industrial licence nod from SEZ BoA

Bharti Infratel: Pankaj Miglani resigns as CFO of the firm, effective August 9, 2018. S Balasubramanian to replace him as CFO and Key Managerial Personnel.

SREI Infra: Sandeep Sultania appointed as CFO Of the firm, effective July 5, 2018.

ICICI Bank: The bank has said that in March 2018, it received anonymous complaint which alleged issues in financial statements

SBI: Arijit Basu to be new managing director of SBI

Corporate Action

Several stocks could be in focus as their Boards meet to have their annual general meetings or discuss a dividend issue. Welspun Group stocks, Reliance Industries, Laurus Labs, Damodar industries, and HPCL are likely to be buzzing in trade in the next week. Apart from them, companies such as Karur Vysya Bank, Zuari, Fortis, CAPF, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and JK Cement could be on investors' radar as their management meets to discuss fund raising options.

Shares of Avanti Feed, NIACL, and Jyothy Laboratories, Uniply, Container Corporation could be in focus as they go ex-bonus and ex-stock split.

F&O Expiry

Futures & options contracts for the month of June will expire on Thursday and traders will roll over their positions to next month.

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 47.57 lakh contracts was at the 11,000 strike price, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the June series. This strike price has seen the highest open interest in this month.

Meanwhile, Maximum put open interest of 57.06 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,700 strike price, which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series. 10,700 too has seen the highest put options open interest for this month.

FII data

On Friday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,343.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,105.76 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

It must be noted, that FIIs continue to be net sellers in the month of June, while domestic investors continued to support the market. So far, FIIs have sold Rs 8,900 crore worth of shares, while DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 11,200 crore for June.

But experts are also cautioning regarding weakness in midcaps space that could have a cascading effect on such flows going forward as well. Higher crude prices and weak rupee could also add to the woes, they added.

Macro data

All eyes could be on data on infrastructure output, which will be out on June 29, 2018. Being an election year, the numbers from this segment will be on their radar. Additionally, forex reserves data will also be announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.