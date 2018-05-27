Week Ahead: Auto sales, Q4 earnings among 10 things to keep D-Street busy

Plenty of the earnings front, coupled with auto sales, global cues along with macro data is likely to dominate headlines for D-Street in the upcoming week. With over 2,500 firms set to report results, the action could be stock-specific in a market that continues to trade in a narrow range.

The bulls managed to bounce back on Friday and close the week on a positive note, supported by gains in oil & gas, metals, auto, PSU, and banking stocks. The Nifty closed flat but with a positive bias for the week ended May 25.

“Market participants have been confused by contradictory cues in the last couple of months. While boiling crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar equation are headwinds for the Indian economy, the demand scenario for automobiles, robust trends in the consumption growth from both rural & urban side are tailwinds,” Devang Mehta, Head – Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management told Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol tells you 10 things that could be in focus in the upcoming week.

Auto sales

The upcoming week will see automobile majors declaring their sales data for the month of May.

The Street will be looking for cues from the sales and any uptick in those numbers could push scrips higher.

Auto players continue to clock strong growth in their sales volume in April. The performance continues to be robust for all segments primarily because of the base effect. The transition from BS III to BS IV emission norms last year led to pre-buying and consequently very little demand in April 2017.

Additionally, factors like expectation of good monsoon, improved rural sentiments and investment in infrastructure are leading to strong demand in commercial vehicle (CV) and tractor segments.

Over 2,500 BSE companies to declare Q4 results

Even as the earnings season approaches its fag end, there could be plenty of action from the earnings front. 2,531 companies will be declaring results for the March quarter between May 28 and June 2, 2018.

Among the key names to declare results are Apex Frozen Foods, Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of India, Cox and Kings, Emkay Global, Finolex Cables, Gujarat State Financial Corporation, IG Petrochemicals, Karda Constructions, Kwality, Ladderup Finance, Larsen and Toubro, Oil India, ONGC, and Coal India, among others. The Street will keep an eye on their earnings’ trends.

Macro Data

Back home, investors will watch out for key economic data such as infrastructure output for the month of April. The government will also release GDP growth rate for the first quarter of this fiscal. Estimates place the figure to be around 7 percent versus 7.2 percent in the previous quarter. Consensus estimates for GDP stand at 7.4 percent.

Additionally, manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers’ index) will also be out in the upcoming week, a key metric to gauge economic progress.

Global Cues

On a global scale, investors will watch out for GDP data coming in from the US along with inflation expectations in Europe.

Japanese industrial production data will also be announced in the upcoming week, while the Street will also keep an eye on unemployment-related data coming out of United States as well as Europe.

Over and above this, investors may watch out for any geopolitical developments coming out from US-North Korea front as well as on US-China as well.

Stocks in news:

United Breweries: The firm launched AMSTEL Beer in its super premium strong beer category.

IDBI Bank: The Board has initiated divestment of partial stake in IDBI AMC to a strategic investor.

Jindal Saw: Neeraj Kumar reappointed as Group CEO and Wholetime Director of the company.

Tech Mahindra reports Q4 profit beats estimates at Rs 1,222 crore

Sun Pharma Q4 profit up 7% YoY at Rs 1,309 crore, beats estimates

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Net Loss At Rs 622.2 crore against profit of Rs 52.2 crore YoY.

Sun Pharma: Unit Promuis Pharma Filed Lawsuit For Patent Infringement In US Court

Bank of Baroda: Q4 net loss at Rs 3,102 crore on jump in bad loan provisions

Corporate Action

The market could react to stock specific corporate action lined up next week apart from earnings. For instance, Manappuram, Colgate, Oberoi Realty and Page Industries, among others are in focus on the back of dividend-

related news.

Axis Bank will be holding its annual general meeting (AGM) in the upcoming week as well.

TCS, meanwhile, will go ex-bonus on May 31, 2018. So, that stock could be in focus next week.

Banking stocks in focus

After market hours on Friday, two major PSU banks posted their March quarter earnings. Investors will keep a close eye on these stocks for reactions to their results.

Bank of Baroda posted a net loss of Rs 3,102.34 crore in the March quarter, missing estimates due to a jump in provisions for bad loans. In the fourth quarter last year, the net profit was Rs 155 crore. Provisions for non-performing assets for the quarter rose by 190 percent YoY to Rs 7,052.53 crore in Q4.

IDBI Bank's net loss widened for the March quarter to Rs 5,662.76 crore YoY on weakening asset quality and rise in provisions. The loss reported a year ago stood at Rs 3,199.77 crore, highest by a bank in the fourth quarter ending 2017. In the December end 2017 quarter, the loss stood at Rs 1,524 crore.

Oil moves

After touching around USD 80 per barrel for the week, oil prices could continue to be in focus, especially after Russia and Saudi Arabia have hinted at ease of supply to cool off prices in the international market.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met with his Saudi counterpart, Khalid Al-Falih, in St. Petersburg to discuss the deal, which has aimed to keep 1.8 million barrels a day off the market since January 2017, CNBC reported.

“There are many global determinants of crude prices over and above demand supply. Having said that today (on Friday) only we have seen prices of crude falling and losing some strength. News in public domain says that supply is going to be better in near term. Therefore, the price momentum is losing strength as of now,” Anita Gandhi, Wholetime Director of Arihant Capital Markets told Moneycontrol.

Technical Factors

The Nifty on Friday made a bullish candle on the daily charts and a hammer-like pattern on the weekly charts.

The 50-share index is now trading above its crucial short-term moving averages and today’s intraday low of 10,524 will be of big importance in the coming week, suggest experts. A break below this level could again put further pressure on the index amid expiry week volatility.

The short term trend of Nifty is positive, but current upside bounce is unlikely to hold for a long. The key weekly resistance of 10,750 levels (previous weekly opening down gap-pink dashed line) is expected to weigh high on the market in coming weeks, HDFC Securities said in a report.

“If Nifty moves up for early part of next week, then it has all the possibility of showing higher level sell off during mid to later part of next week, from near 10,750 levels,” the brokerage house said in a report.

FII flows

Trends as per investors in foreign institutional and domestic investors’ segment reveals that DIIs have been net buyers in May. They have managed to buy net Rs 11,750 crore worth of shares, while FIIs have remained sellers worth Rs 9,150 crore worth of shares.

After the month of February, this is the first month that DIIs have returned to the market in a big way, clocking a five-figure mark in terms of buying. Having said that, on a year to date basis, it is important to note that they have been the constant show of support for the market, remaining net buyers in 5 months of this year so far.