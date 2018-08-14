Weakness in Turkish lira can drive rupee towards 70.50-70.80/$ but steep depreciation unlikely

The Indian rupee has seen the worst day in its history on Tuesday, touching 70 a dollar for the first time, led by depreciation in the Turkish Lira that put more pressure not only on Euro but also on other Asian currencies.

The fall in currency started couple of days back, taking total dip to 2.4 percent in August and year-to-date around 10 percent.

Today it hit record low of 70.08 against the dollar but recovered a bit later on.

"The fall in depreciation is in line with sell-off in other emerging market currencies. The sharp dip in Turkish Lira after US decided to impose tariffs is one of the reasons impacting Indian currency," Devang Shah, Deputy Head-Fixed Income, Axis Capital told Moneycontrol.

The rupee has remained strong for the last three-four years and the current fall is warranted as it looks expensive on real basis, he said while expecting RBI's intervention to contain sell-off.

Turkish lira depreciated around 30 percent, so far, in August after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on imports of Turkish steel and aluminum.

The fall in lira was also on account of concerns about country's President Tayyip Erdogan showing reluctance to hike interest rates despite rising inflation and a widening diplomatic spat with the United States.

Gaurang Somaiya, Currency Analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities, said the lira shock and strength in dollar hit not only Asia but also European currencies.

Dollar strengthened because of US economy is recovering and more weakness in Euro. In fact, the euro has been under pressure and Turkish Lira's depreciation added more woes.

The Dollar index has strengthened beyond 96 levels reflecting its safe haven status due to possible domino effect of the Turkey crisis on the other financial institutions.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities is of the view that limited contagion effect can be seen in Asian currencies in this crisis while Euro being the most affected currency with some of the European banks have exposure to Turkey hence they seems to be worst affected by this crisis.

Meanwhile, the rupee recovered a bit from its all-time low to trade around 69.80-68.90 a dollar, may be because of RBI intervention.

Dealers said the RBI is likely to have sold dollars at around 70-70.10/$ to stem the rupee fall, reports Reuters.

The RBI intervention was largely expected by all currency experts as the RBI does not want the rupee to fall so drastically.

India's forex reserves currently at around $400 billion, having already fallen by $20-25 billion and to stem the rupee fall is one of the reasons behind erosion in reserves, Somaiya said.

Astha Jain expects the rupee to see major resistance at around 70.14/70.40 levels.

Salil Datar said the rupee can see further dip till 70.25 levels while Somaiya of MOSL said right now, 70.5 to the dollar will be a major hurdle for the currency. "To think about 71-72 levels would be too aggressive," he said.

These levels - 71-72 to the dollar – could be possible only if global concerns persist, Abhishek Bansal, Founder, ABans Group of Companies told Moneycontrol.

What are the chances of recovery in the rupee and what factors could drive it?

Somaiya said the rupee could find lot of support only if crude start cooling off that will lower import bill, and appreciation in other Asian currencies.

"We could see a recovery in the rupee once this trade war concerns eased and stabilised. We see rupee to be in the range of 68.50-71 to the dollar in short-to-medium term," Devang Shah said.

According to him, gradual depreciation in the rupee is not a worry for country like India. In fact it is good, he feels.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice President – Commodity & Currency, Mehta Group, is of the view that Turkey's troubles are unlikely to affect India much beyond a mild impact on the currency -- which, in any case, mostly reflects broader dollar strength. "India today is far better prepared to cope with global shocks relative to 2013 during the taper tantrum, owing to multiple structural reforms that have made the domestic economy more resilient."

Here are other experts’ views on the rupee:

Rushabh Maru- Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

Domestically as well as globally situation is turning adverse. The dollar index is trading near a multi-month high level on expectation of aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve due to strength in the US economy. The trade war is escalating between US and China; this may have consequences on India as well. Crude oil prices are fluctuating sharply. Any further rise in the crude oil prices from current levels may worsen India’s macroeconomic situation. Once again, the RBI has embarked on the interest rate hike cycle. India’s trade deficit is rising continuously.

At a time when currencies of other emerging market and developed markets are falling, the RBI cannot intervene aggressively and keep providing support to the rupee. The rupee has to depreciate in line with fall in other currencies. Political risk is brewing for the market ahead of states election and general election of the next year. Hence, given the global and domestic economic situation, we expect the rupee to continue to hover around 70 level for a year.

Shailendra Kumar, CIO, Narnolia Financial Advisors

Strong forex reserve negates any macro fall out from recent depreciation in Rupee.

Companies with dollar-denominated loans in balance sheet would be negatively impacted whereas it is positive for margins of IT and Pharma companies.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities

We are of the view that limited contagion effect can be seen in Asian currencies in this crisis while Euro being the most affected currency with some of the European banks have exposure to Turkey hence they seems to be worst affected by this crisis.

We are expecting rupee to cross 70 mark with major resistance seen at 70.14/70.40 levels. We are also of the view that for some time Rupee will trade above 70 mark against dollar.

On the back of strength in USDINR, we are positive on sectors like IT, Pharma & FMCG.