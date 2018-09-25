App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weakness in NBFCs continue, stocks down 3-22% on liquidity fears

The higher yield for the commercial papers is due to tight liquidity into the system.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The weakness continues in the NBFC (non-banking financial companies) stocks as they were trading lower by 3-22 percent on Tuesday as liquidity fears dragged the share prices.

The carnage was started on September 21 after the news spread that DSP MF sold commercial papers of DHFL in the secondary market at a higher yield.

Shares of NBFCs including Can Fin Homes, Indiabulls Housing Finance, DHFL, Reliance Home Finance, Gruh Finance, IL&FS Investment Managers and GIC Housing were down 3-22 percent intraday Tuesday.

Tight liquidity in the system is the leading cause of the higher yield on commercial papers. Investors raised concerns over tightness in money market amid continuing financial crisis at IL&FS, IIFL said in a report.

related news

Market participants are linking crisis in IL&FS with other NBFCs and Housing Finance companies which hold commercial papers as one of their sources of funding.

Meanwhile, DHFL management clarified that they have not defaulted on any bonds and their commercial book stands at around Rs 7,500 crore, IIFL added.

On the other hand, DBS feels that the lending reluctance for NBFCs is expected to continue. It expects a low probability for default (due to timely RBI intervention) and said it continues to prefer NBFCs with favourable ALM maturity.

The research house maintained a buy rating on Bajaj Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services, L&T Finance Holdings, Magma Fincorp and Shriram Transport.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 11:34 am

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #DHFL #ILFS #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.